World Cancer Day 2022: Know The Date, History, Significance And Theme
World Cancer Day 2022: An estimated 10 million people die each year from cancer, which is more than HIV/AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis combined.
World Cancer Day 2022: Spread awareness and educate people about cancer and its prevention
World Cancer Day 2022: Cancer is a disease in which some of the body's cells have unrestricted growth. These abnormal cells then invade other body parts. Cancer accounted for nearly 10 million deaths in 2020, meaning nearly one in six deaths happened due to cancer that year. According to the WHO, around one-third of deaths from cancer happen due to tobacco use, high body mass index, alcohol consumption, low fruit and vegetable intake, and lack of physical activity.
To raise awareness about the disease, the Union of International Cancer Control (UICC), a non-governmental organisation with a presence in 170 countries, marks World Cancer Day on February 4 to unite the world in fighting the global cancer epidemic.
Why is World Cancer Day observed?
World Cancer Day is observed to spread awareness and educate people about cancer and its prevention to avoid millions of deaths each year. It also aims to press governments and individuals to take action against the disease. Each year, UICC aims to make sure the event is seen and heard by more people around the world by launching dedicated campaigns.
An estimated 10 million people die each year from cancer, which is more than HIV/AIDS, malaria, and tuberculosis combined. By 2030, cancer deaths are expected to rise to 13 million if we don't act now.
World Cancer Day: History
February 4 was designated as World Cancer Day at the turn of the millennium. It all started with a meeting of six cancer experts in Paris in 1999. They drafted a Charter outlining a vision for tackling cancer's impact on human life and nations' productivity. The final piece outlined the idea for a global awareness day. The Charter of Paris Against Cancer was born from this document. The Charter was signed on February 4, 2000, by then-French President Jacques Chirac and then-UNESCO General Director Koichiro Matsuura.
What are the types of cancer?
According to World Health Organization (WHO), the most common cancers in 2020 were:
– Breast (2.26 million cases)
– Lung (2.21 million cases)
– Colon and rectum (1.93 million cases)
– Prostate (1.41 million cases)
– Skin (non-melanoma) (1.20 million cases)
– Stomach (1.09 million cases)
The most common causes of cancer death were:
– Lung (18 lakh deaths)
– Colon and rectum (9.35 lakh deaths)
– Liver (8.30 lakh deaths)
– Stomach (7.69 lakh deaths)
– Breast (6.85 lakh deaths)
World Cancer Day 2022-2024 Theme
The theme of the World Cancer Day 2022-2024 is ‘Close The Care Gap'. The idea is to provide all people with cancer equitable access to the care they need, regardless of their demographics, diagnosis, or location. Telehealth is one way to achieve that. But more innovative ways should be found.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.