World Cancer Day 2021: Boost Your Lung Health With These Tips To Control Lung Cancer Risk
World Cancer Day is observed on every 4 February. This day tries to create awareness about cancer and steps that can promote a cancer free world. The theme for the World Cancer Day 2021 is 'I am and I will.' Lung cancer is one of the common cancers globally, and an abundance of evidence suggests that lifestyle aspects including smoking, physical inactivity, high-fat and refined-sugar diet, account for majority of the cases. It is extremely important to understand how lifestyle choices impact lung health. Here are some self-care tips to ensure healthy lungs and steering clear of lung cancer.
World Cancer Day 2021: Here's how you can reduce lung cancer risk
1. Avoid the use of cigarettes and tobacco and second hand smoke too -
Cigarette and tobacco smoking are one of the most prominent causes of respiratory disorders, including lung cancer. Quitting smoking is the most significant change you can bring, but it's not the only one. Because lung cancer is considered a 'smoker's disease', people are often unaware of the other risk factors-from pollutants to occupational exposure to even second-hand smoke. Avoiding tobacco, or deciding to stop using it, is an essential aspect of cancer prevention. Take necessary steps to reduce your and your family's risk of lung cancer.
2. Move, move and move some more -
Sedentary lifestyle has now proven to be one of the leading risk factors for developing conditions such as chronic respiratory diseases, cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and diabetes. Add movement into your life by breaking-up sedentary activities with regular physical activity. It's advisable that you perform at least thirty minutes of moderate intensity exercise like brisk walking, jogging, swimming or cycling. Aerobic exercises also aid in building up muscles of the chest and diaphragm, consequently improving lung functionality.
3. Manage your stress -
Chronic stress can take a toll on your health and may contribute to conditions like depression and anxiety. Stress causes an increase in cortisol levels, and when it becomes excessive or ongoing, it can have a negative impact on your health. While everybody endures some or the other form of stress, how you deal with it is what matters. Take time to relax and switch gears after work and get a minimum of 7-9 hours of sleep daily.
4. Maintain a healthy diet -
There is limited evidence to suggest any one food causes lung. But a well-balanced diet can help in boosting the immunity with improvement of lung function. Your diet must include a reasonable amount of fresh fruits, vegetables and whole grains, and foods rich in antioxidants like berries, dark-green vegetables, oats and fish. Proteins are also vital for proper functioning of immune system. It is recommended that you get your nutrients from your diet and not from supplements.
5. Restrict your exposure to pollution and pollutants-
Along with outdoor pollution, exposure to smoke from burning solid fuels, frequent x-ray radiations and UV radiations must also be avoided. Harmful exposures like these can increase risk of cause skin cancers, thyroid cancers and more. Bacterial and viral infections also cause a significant number of respiratory illnesses. As much as possible, wear a mask and limit your exposure to pollutants.
Remember, that making healthy lifestyle choices is a long-term commitment to support your lung health and improve your quality of life. Breathe easy and stay healthy!
(Dr. Bivas Biswas, Consultant Medical Oncologist at Tata Medical Center, Kolkata)
