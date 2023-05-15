Women's Health: Obesity Can Increase Risk Of Breast Cancer; Here's What To Do
Maintaining a healthy weight through a healthy diet and regular exercise may reduce the risk of developing breast cancer.
Obesity has been linked to an increased risk of breast cancer due to changes in hormone levels
Obesity has been linked to an increased risk of breast cancer. There is a growing body of research that supports the link between obesity and breast cancer risk. Obesity can lead to changes in hormone levels, such as higher levels of oestrogen, which is a risk factor for breast cancer. Additionally, adipose tissue (fat cells) produces hormones and cytokines that can increase inflammation and oxidative stress, which can damage DNA and increase the risk of cancer.
Obesity has also been linked to insulin resistance, which is when the body cannot effectively use insulin to regulate blood sugar levels. This can lead to higher levels of insulin and insulin-like growth factor, which can promote cell growth and division, leading to an increased risk of cancer.
Studies have shown that women who are obese before menopause have a higher risk of developing breast cancer compared to women who are not obese. Additionally, obesity has been linked to a higher risk of developing aggressive forms of breast cancer, such as triple-negative breast cancer.
It is important to note that while not all obese women will develop breast cancer, maintaining a healthy weight may reduce the risk of developing the disease. Continue reading as we share some tips to help you reduce risk of obesity and breast cancer.
Tips to help you prevent obesity and lower risk of breast cancer:
1. Follow a healthy balanced diet
To reduce your risk of obesity and breast cancer, it is essential to maintain a healthy, balanced diet. This includes eating plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins while limiting processed foods, sugary drinks, and high-fat foods.
2. Exercise regularly
Regular exercise not only helps to maintain healthy body weight but also reduces the risk of developing breast cancer. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise daily, such as brisk walking, swimming, or cycling.
3. Reduce alcohol consumption
Studies show that women who drink alcohol regularly have a higher risk of developing breast cancer. Limit intake to no more than one drink per day, or ideally, avoid alcohol altogether.
4. Quit smoking
Smoking is a significant risk factor for several types of cancer, including breast cancer. If you smoke, it's never too late to quit, and your doctor can help you come up with a plan.
5. Get enough sleep
Sleep deprivation can cause hormonal changes that increase the risk of obesity and breast cancer. Ensure you get at least 7-8 hours of sleep per night.
6. Manage stress
Chronic stress can cause weight gain and increase the risk of breast cancer. Find healthy ways to manage stress, such as meditation, yoga, or deep breathing exercises.
7. Check your hormone levels
Certain hormones, such as oestrogen, can increase your risk of developing breast cancer. It's important to get regular check-ups and discuss any concerns or symptoms with your doctor.
8. Stay up-to-date with screenings
Regular breast cancer screenings, including mammograms and clinical breast exams, are essential for early detection and treatment. Talk to your doctor about when and how often you should be screened based on your age and risk factors.
In conclusion, obesity has been linked to an increased risk of breast cancer due to changes in hormone levels, increased inflammation and oxidative stress, and insulin resistance. By following these tips, you can reduce your risk of obesity and breast cancer while leading a healthy and active lifestyle.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.