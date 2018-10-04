Taking Risks Helps You Learn New Things: Sonali Bendre's Heartfelt Message Will Make You Cry
Sonali Bendre Behl, who is undergoing treatment for metastatic cancer in New York, shares a heartfelt message for finalists of India's Best Dramebaz. Watch video.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Sonali Bendre wishes good luck to finalists of Indias Best Dramebaz
- She is New York for treatment of metastatic cancer
- In the video, she talks about how victory and defeat are a part of life
"When you are in a game, winning or losing is not important. What is important is that you are a part of the game and are willing to take risks," says Sonali Bendre Behl in a heartfelt message to finalists of India's Best Dramebaz. Sonali, who was part of judging panel the show, had to leave it when she was diagnosed with metastatic cancer. She is currently undergoing treatment for metastatic cancer in New York. Through Instagram, Sonali Bendre has constantly been in touch with fans and her near and dear ones, constantly updating about her health and how she is dealing with chemotherapy, hair loss because of metastatic cancer, how she opened up about it to her son Ranveer and much more.
In a recently shared video, Sonali Bendre talks about how victory and defeat are a part of life. However, the willingness to participate and take risks will help you learn and grow as an individual. "Taking risks helps you learn new things. The things that you learn while taking risks are going to be very helpful in the future," says Sonali while adding that it is important to enjoy the experience of everything that life puts you in.
Also on the judges panel of the show are Omung Kumar, Vivek Oberoi and Huma Qureshi. Huma was called to be on the panel when Sonali had to leave the show after her metastatic cancer diagnosis.
While assuring that she is going to come back super soon, Sonali conveys that she misses being a part of the show and everyone else who were a part of it.
Here's wishing good luck, speedy recovery and warm wishes to Sonali Bendre, whose outlook towards cancer has been an inspiration to one and all!
