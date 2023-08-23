Home »  Cancer »  Skin Cancer: 10 Prevention Strategies To Follow All Year Round

Prevention is surely better than a cure. Keep reading as we share preventive tips you can use all year round to lower your risk of skin cancer.

  By: Manya Singh  Updated: Aug 23, 2023
Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher on all exposed areas of skin

Skin cancer is a type of cancer that occurs when there is an abnormal growth of skin cells. It usually develops in the outermost layer of the skin, which is the epidermis. There are different types of skin cancer, including basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and melanoma.

The main cause of skin cancer is exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun or artificial sources like tanning beds. The UV radiation damages the DNA in skin cells, leading to mutations that can result in uncontrolled growth and the development of cancer.

While it may not be possible to completely prevent skin cancer, there are steps you can take to significantly reduce your risk. Keep reading as we discuss some of these preventive tips.



11 Prevention tips to follow all year round to reduce the risk of skin cancer:

1. Limit exposure to the sun during peak hours



Avoid prolonged exposure to the sun, especially during the peak hours of 10 am to 4 pm. Seek shade, wear protective clothing, and use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with a high SPF when outdoors.

2. Wear protective clothing

Whenever you're outside, wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and wide-brimmed hats to shield your skin from the sun's harmful UV rays.

3. Use sunscreen

Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher on all exposed areas of skin, and reapply every two hours or after swimming or sweating.

4. Avoid tanning beds

Artificial UV radiation from tanning beds can be equally harmful, so it is advisable to avoid using them. Tanning beds emit UV radiation that can cause skin damage and increase the risk of skin cancer. It's best to steer clear of them altogether.

5. Examine your skin regularly

Perform self-exams to look for any changes in your moles, freckles, or other skin abnormalities. If you notice any new or changing spots, consult a dermatologist.

6. Protect your eyes

Wear sunglasses that block 100% of UVA and UVB rays to safeguard your eyes from sun damage, including the risk of eye cancers like ocular melanoma.

7. Seek shade

Stay in shaded areas whenever possible, especially during the sun's peak hours. This will help reduce your overall sun exposure.

8. Be cautious around reflective surfaces

Sand, water, snow, and concrete can reflect the sun's rays, increasing the risk of sunburn. Take extra precautions when around these reflective surfaces.

9. Stay hydrated

Drink plenty of water to keep your skin hydrated and maintain its health. Well-hydrated skin is less prone to damage and can recover more effectively.

10. Educate yourself and others

Stay informed about the risks and prevention of skin cancer, and share this knowledge with friends and family. Encourage them to follow protective measures as well, as awareness plays a crucial role in preventing skin cancer.

11. Seeking professional skin examinations

Schedule regular check-ups with a dermatologist for a comprehensive skin examination, especially if you have a higher risk due to a family history or previous skin cancer diagnosis.

Remember, early detection and treatment increase the chances of successful outcomes, so it is crucial to be proactive in protecting your skin and seeking medical attention when needed.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

