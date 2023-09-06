Leukaemia: 5 Myths & 5 Facts About Blood Cancer
Here are some myths and facts surrounding leukaemia.
Leukaemia also known as blood cancer must be researched about responsibly
Leukaemia is a type of blood cancer that begins in the bone marrow, the spongy tissue within the bones, where blood cells are produced. It is characterised by the uncontrolled growth and accumulation of abnormal white blood cells, which interfere with the production of normal blood cells.
Unfortunately, due to the severity of this condition, there may be many myths and misinformation you might be acquainted with. In this article, we try to identify some common myths surrounding this condition and also share some facts to help you better understand it.
Myths
1. Myth
Leukaemia is often mistaken to be a contagious disease. Leukaemia is not contagious, and it cannot be transmitted from one person to another. It is primarily caused by genetic and environmental factors.
2. Myth
Some believe only children can develop leukaemia. Leukaemia can affect individuals of all ages, including both children and adults. While it is the most common cancer in children, it also affects a significant number of adults.
3. Myth
Some think chemotherapy is the only treatment option for leukaemia. While chemotherapy is a common treatment for leukaemia, there are other options available depending on the type and stage of the disease. These can include targeted therapies, immunotherapy, radiation therapy, and stem cell transplantation.
4. Myth
Leukaemia is always a terminal illness. Leukaemia is a serious illness, but it is not always terminal. Many individuals with leukaemia can achieve remission or even complete cure with the help of advancements in medical treatments and therapies.
5. Myth
Exposure to radiation-emitting devices like cellphones causes leukaemia. There is currently no scientific evidence linking the use of cellphones or exposure to radiation-emitting devices with an increased risk of developing leukaemia. Extensive research has been conducted, and no conclusive connection has been found.
Facts
1. Fact
Leukaemia is a type of cancer that affects the blood or bone marrow, where abnormal white blood cells are produced and crowd out healthy cells. It disrupts normal blood cell production, affecting the body's ability to fight infections and control bleeding.
2. Fact
There are different types of leukaemia, including acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (ALL), acute myeloid leukaemia (AML), chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL), and chronic myeloid leukaemia (CML). Each type has distinct characteristics and treatment approaches.
3. Fact
The exact cause of leukaemia is unknown, but several risk factors have been identified, including exposure to high levels of radiation or certain chemicals, genetic factors, a weakened immune system, and certain medical conditions like Down syndrome.
4. Fact
Common symptoms of leukaemia can include fatigue, frequent infections, unexplained weight loss, fever, easy bleeding or bruising, bone pain, and swollen lymph nodes. However, symptoms can vary depending on the type and stage of leukaemia.
5. Fact
Early diagnosis and treatment significantly improve the chances of survival for individuals with leukaemia. It is essential to consult a healthcare professional if any symptoms persist or if there is a concern for leukaemia. Timely intervention can lead to better outcomes and quality of life.
The exact cause of leukaemia is not always known, but several factors may contribute to its development.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
