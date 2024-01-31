Incorporate These Cancer-Fighting Foods To Your Daily Diet
Here are some foods that are often considered to have potential cancer-fighting properties.
Nuts and seeds are rich in antioxidants, healthy fats, and fibres, which may help reduce cancer risk
Cancer is a complex group of diseases characterised by the uncontrolled growth and spread of abnormal cells. These cells can invade and destroy surrounding tissues, potentially spreading to other parts of the body through the bloodstream or lymphatic system.
While there is no guaranteed method to prevent cancer, certain diet changes and lifestyle choices can indeed reduce the risk of developing some types of cancer. Eating a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins can reduce the risk of various cancers. It is advisable to limit the consumption of processed and red meats, sugary foods and drinks, and excessive alcohol.
While diet alone cannot guarantee protection against cancer, there are certain foods that have been associated with a reduced risk of developing cancer or that have chemopreventive properties. These foods contain substances such as antioxidants, phytochemicals, vitamins, and minerals that may help inhibit cancer development by various mechanisms. Below are some foods that are often considered to have potential cancer-fighting properties.
10 Foods that have cancer-fighting properties:
1. Berries
Berries like strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries are packed with antioxidants and phytochemicals that have been associated with reducing the risk of various types of cancer.
2. Cruciferous vegetables
Vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, kale, and Brussels sprouts contain compounds that have been shown to help block the growth of cancer cells.
3. Turmeric
Curcumin, the active compound in turmeric, has strong anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, which may help protect against cancer development and growth.
4. Green tea
Green tea contains a variety of polyphenols, particularly catechins, which have been associated with reduced cancer risk, particularly for breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers.
5. Garlic
Garlic contains sulphur compounds that are believed to have cancer-preventive properties by inhibiting the growth of cancer cells and boosting the immune system.
6. Tomatoes
Tomatoes are rich in lycopene, a potent antioxidant that has been associated with a reduced risk of prostate cancer. Cooking tomatoes further enhances the availability of lycopene.
7. Whole grains
Whole grains like brown rice, oats, quinoa, and whole wheat contain fibre, vitamins, minerals, and phytochemicals that may aid in cancer prevention, particularly colorectal cancer.
8. Leafy greens
Vegetables such as spinach, kale, Swiss chard, and arugula are excellent sources of vitamins, minerals, and fibre, which can support overall health and assist in reducing the risk of cancer.
9. Nuts and seeds
These are rich in antioxidants, healthy fats, and fibres, which may help combat inflammation and oxidative stress, reducing the risk of cancer.
10. Mushrooms
Certain mushrooms like shiitake, maitake, and reishi mushrooms contain compounds that have shown potential anticancer effects by enhancing immune function and inhibiting tumour growth.
It's important to note that while these foods have been associated with cancer prevention, individual results may vary. Incorporating these foods into a well-balanced diet along with regular exercise and a healthy lifestyle can contribute to maintaining overall health and reducing the risk of cancer development. If you have concerns about cancer or your health, it is advisable to consult with a healthcare professional.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
