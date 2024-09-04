Home »  Cancer »  Follow These Lifestyle Changes To Reduce The Risk Of Cancer

This article outlines practical steps based on current research that individuals can take to lower their cancer risk effectively. Adopting specific lifestyle changes can significantly lower the risk of developing cancer.

  By: Aayushi Singh Chauhan  Updated: Sep 4, 2024 11:35 IST
Cancer remains one of the leading causes of death worldwide, but many types can be prevented with lifestyle adjustments. Research and guidance from leading health organisations emphasise that lifestyle changes can significantly decrease the risk of developing cancer. However, scientific research consistently shows that lifestyle factors significantly influence cancer risk. Modifying daily habits and behaviours can dramatically reduce the likelihood of developing this life-threatening illness. By adopting evidence-based preventive measures, individuals can take charge of their health and potentially thwart the onset of various cancers.

Making informed lifestyle choices



To combat the risk of cancer, it is crucial to adopt healthier lifestyle habits. These changes can make a substantial difference in reducing your cancer risk, supported by extensive research and health expert recommendations. Making these lifestyle changes cannot only reduce your risk of cancer but also improve your overall health, leading to a better quality of life. Implementing even a few of these strategies can make a significant difference in your health outlook.

1. Maintain a healthy diet



A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, and low in processed and red meats, has been shown to reduce the risk of several types of cancer. Include a variety of nutrients and antioxidants that protect the body's cells. Limit processed foods and red meat which have been linked to increased cancer risk.

2. Regular physical activity

Suggested by researchers, one should engage in regular physical activity. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous exercise each week. It is highly recommended to at least exercise weekly. Regular exercise helps maintain a healthy weight, improve hormone levels, and boost the immune system, all of which are factors that decrease cancer risk.

3. Avoid tobacco use

Smoking and tobacco use are the most significant cancer risk factors. Quitting smoking or avoiding it altogether can dramatically reduce the risk of cancers such as lung, throat, mouth, and oesophagus.

4. Limit alcohol consumption

Alcohol consumption is linked to an increased risk of mouth, liver, breast, and colon cancer. Reducing alcohol intake can substantially lower your cancer risk.

5. Sun protection

Protect your skin from UV radiation which is a clear risk factor for skin cancer. Using sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30, seeking shade, and wearing protective clothing are effective ways to reduce your risk.

6. Regular screenings and self-exams

Early detection through regular screenings such as mammograms, colonoscopies, and skin checks can catch cancer early when it is most treatable. Being aware of changes in your body and consulting with a healthcare provider promptly can save lives.

7. Maintain a healthy weight

Obesity or being overweight can increase your risk of several cancers. It increases the risk of several cancers, including breast, prostate, and colorectal cancer. Managing your weight through a healthy diet and regular exercise is a key preventive measure.

Adopting these lifestyle changes can have a profound impact on reducing your cancer risk. Each step represents a practical measure that contributes to overall health and well-being while directly decreasing the likelihood of developing cancer. As global research continues to advance, these lifestyle recommendations remain consistent: live actively, eat healthily, and monitor your health regularly. Making these changes does not just fight cancer but also enhances the quality of your life, making every step a worthwhile investment in your future health.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

Trending Diseases