Did You Have Ulcerative Colitis, Crohn's Disease As A Child? You May Have High Risk Of Cancer: Study
Ulcerative colitis affects the large intestine and causes irritation and swelling called inflammation whereas Crohn's disease is a chronic inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) characterised by inflammation that responds to tissue injury ultimately causing redness, swelling, and pain
Chronic inflammatory bowel disease leads to inflammation causing redness, swelling, and pain
A recent study has revealed that individuals who suffered from inflammatory bowel disease including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease during childhood are at an increased risk of cancer and early death.
Ulcerative colitis affects the large intestine and causes irritation and swelling called inflammation whereas Crohn's disease is a chronic inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) characterised by inflammation that responds to tissue injury ultimately causing redness, swelling, and pain.
According to the study published in the Journal of Alimentary Pharmacology & Therapeutics, researchers diagnosed patients with ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease before 18 years of age.
Over a follow-up of 9.6 years, 72 patients developed cancer and 65 died. Most cancers were in the small or large intestine, but there were also cases of lymphomas and skin melanomas.
Patients diagnosed with ulcerative colitis during childhood had 2.5-times higher risk of developing cancer and a 3.7-times higher risk of dying during follow-up compared with the general population.
For Crohn's disease, the risk was 2.6-times higher for cancer and 2.2-times higher for death compared to the general population. The main causes of death were cancer, suicide, and infections.
The findings stress the importance of cancer surveillance for young patients with Ulcerative colitis or Crohn's disease. Also, the increased risk of suicide found in the study highlights the need to assess patients' mental health.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.