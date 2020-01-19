ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Cancer »  Cancer Prevention: Dietary Changes You Must Make To Lower Your Cancer Risk

Cancer Prevention: Dietary Changes You Must Make To Lower Your Cancer Risk

Simple dietary and lifestyle changes can help you fight the risk of cancer. You can make some healthy dietary changes which can reduce your risk. Here are some tips you must know.
  By: Soumita Biswas, Nutritionist  Updated: Jan 19, 2020 01:40 IST
3-Min Read
Cancer Prevention: Dietary Changes You Must Make To Lower Your Cancer Risk

Choose healthy diet and lifestyle to control your cancer risk

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. You must follow a healthy diet and lifestyle to control cancer risk
  2. Choose a healthy diet to control cancer risk
  3. Exercise regularly to promote overall health

With each passing year cancer has become one of the major causes of mortality in India and all over the world. Report says lung cancer, breast cancer in female and colorectal cancer are the topmost cause of mortality. When you look into the risk factors, you must think about the prevention. Simple dietary and lifestyle changes can help you fight the risk of cancer. You can make some healthy dietary changes which can reduce your risk. Here are some foods that can be a part of your diet to prevent cancer.

Dietary Changes To Lower Your Cancer Risk


RELATED STORIES
related

Know How These Food Habits Can Increase Your Chances Of Getting Cancer And Prevention Tips

Cancer foods to avoid: The right choice of food can keep you stay cancer free. Good food, balanced diet and seasonal-oriented dietary practices does wonders and is the key to perfect health. Read here to know how food can cause cancer.

related

Lung Cancer Prevention: Superfoods To Lower Lung Cancer Risk

The pollution and other external factors can contribute to a higher risk of lung cancer. Some foods can help you promote healthy lungs. Here are some super foods which will help you reduce the risk of lung cancer.

1. Obesity management

Obtaining or maintaining normal body weight helps you control the risk of several diseases.

To prevent obesity-

Choose liberally: high fiber food such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains i.e millet, brown rice, ragi, whole wheat flower, legumes.

Choose sparingly: bakery product including desert, cookies, pastries & cakes, soft drinks, juice etc.

e0618j4g

A healthy weight can help you control the risk of several diseases
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Fat moderation

A moderate fat diet benefits as total calorie consumption can be limited. But high fat intake increases the level of cytotoxic free fatty acid or bile acid in the linen of large intestine. Omega-3 is helpful for cancer over Omega 6 in moderation. Also avoiding trans-fat is beneficial.

Choose liberally: Omega 3 sources i.e. chia seeds, flaxseeds, fish in moderation

Choose sparingly: Bakery products, chips containing trans fats

3. Avoid preservatives

Preservatives including salt preserved food increase the risk of stomach cancer by increasing DNA synthesis or more cellular growth in gastric mucosa and destroy the mucosal barrier which leads to damage.

Choose liberally: Fresh foods

Choose sparingly or Avoid: Salted fish, cured meat, canned food etc.

4. High fiber diet

Fiber plays a major role in digestive health. It softens stool and helps to move it through the intestinal tract in less time. Other hand fermentation product of fiber, short chain fatty acid has an inhibitory effect on colon carcinogens thus prevent colon cancer.

Choose liberally: Fruits and vegetables, oats, whole grains etc.

Choose sparingly: Products made with Refined flour i.e. cookies, pastries and fruit juices, soft drinks etc.

t4tqcvlo

Fibre rich foods should be an essential part of your diet
Photo Credit: iStock

So, now we can mark few more factors which actually act against cancer.

Phytochemicals: These are naturally occurring plant chemicals and perform functions including-

  • Stimulate immune system
  • Anticarcinogenic
  • Reduce oxidative damage to cells
  • Help to prevent DNA damage and repair
  • Help in hormonal regulation

Choose liberally:

  • Carotenoid found in red, orange and green fruit and vegetables i.e. tomato, broccoli, carrot, leafy vegetables etc.
  • Flavonoids found in apple, citrus fruits, onion etc.
  • Indole in cruciferous vegetables i.e. cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli etc.
  • Polyphenol in green tea, apple, whole grain etc.
  • Antioxidants: Antioxidants are compounds that inhibit oxidation. Oxidation is a chemical reaction that can produce free radicals, thereby damage the cells.

Choose liberally:

  • Ascorbic acid containing foods such as orange, guava, amla, lime etc.
  • Vitamin A or retinol in leafy vegetable, orange, papaya etc.
  • Vitamin E in nuts and seeds, bran etc.

Although there are many foods may have cancer preventive effect including turmeric, onion, garlic, cabbage etc. but still researches are going on to narrow down the list of foods which prevents Cancer.

(Soumita Biswas, Chief Nutritionist, Aster RV Hospital)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored By Essilor
 Sponsored

Better Health With Better Eye Care

 

Home Remedies

Change Of Weather May Have Increased Congestion: Try These 4 Home Remedies For Immediate Relief
Change Of Weather May Have Increased Congestion: Try These 4 Home Remedies For Immediate Relief

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Drink Low-Fat, Not High-Fat Milk To Age Slowly, New Study Finds

How A Gut Infection May Produce Chronic Symptoms: Tips To Take Care Of Your Gut Health

Cut Down On Aluminium Intake, Use Of Aluminium Foil To Reduce Health Risks: Says Latest Research

Diabetics, Good News! New Insulin For Improved Treatment Of Diabetes Developed By Researchers

Persistent Sexual Arousal In Women Can Be A Neurological Problem: Study

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases