Cancer: Add These Winter Superfoods To Your Diet To Lower Your Risk Of Cancer
In this article, we list some of the best winter superfoods to add to our diet to reduce your risk of various kinds of cancer.
Tomatoes are among various superfoods that may help lower risk of cancer
Phytonutrients are substances found in fruits and vegetables that offer defence against bacteria, fungi, and other dangers. These substances also include elements that may benefit human health, like those that aid in the prevention of illnesses like cancer.
Of course, no magical meal can totally ward off cancer or halt its spread. A diet rich in whole grains, fruits, and vegetables is a great place to start. It should also contain foods that are high in nutrients.
However, research indicates that specific foods within those categories stand out for their capacity to combat cancer. In this article, we list some of the best winter superfoods to add to our diet to reduce your risk of various kinds of cancer.
Here are the best winter superfoods to eat to help prevent cancer:
1. Tomatoes
Tomatoes are a dangerous weapon for prostate cancer and cardiovascular disease because of their red hue, which makes a ripe, juicy one difficult to refuse. Lycopene, a potent antioxidant phytochemical that is mostly found in tomatoes, is responsible for the colour red. A lycopene-rich diet is linked to a lower risk of prostate cancer, according to several studies.
2. Turmeric
Curcumin, a substance found in turmeric, has the ability to suppress cancer cells, including those responsible for breast, gastrointestinal, lung, and skin cancer. Studies have shown that because of its strong cell-protecting, antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory characteristics, it can greatly prevent and inhibit the development of breast cancer.
3. Beans
Fibre-rich foods like beans may lower the risk of colorectal cancer. According to laboratory tests, beans contain cancer-preventing substances such as phenolic acids and anthocyanins. A flavonoid called anthocyanins is responsible for the dark colour of red and black beans. There is little and conflicting evidence about the direct relationship between bean eating and cancer risk.
4. Walnuts
All nuts are incredibly nourishing. However, walnuts might stick out due to their capacity to combat cancer. Omega-3 fatty acids and tocopherols, which are bioactive substances present in walnuts, have been shown in some studies to inhibit the growth of tumours I.e. a compound with vitamin E activity. Furthermore, they contain phytosterols, which resemble molecules of cholesterol. Breast cancer cells' oestrogen receptors may be blocked by phytosterols.
5. Broccoli
One of the best foods to combat prostate, colon, and bladder cancer is broccoli. It is the one and only significant concentration of sulforaphane, a highly effective substance that raises the body's defence mechanisms and eliminates cancer-causing agents. It has fibre, which has its own advantages and aids in meeting your daily fibre requirements.
6. Garlic
Garlic has long been thought to possess exceptional therapeutic properties. Although it has long been thought to be able to prevent cancer, doctors have just lately learned why. In fact, garlic stops the growth of cancer cells by boosting the activity of macrophages and natural killer cells. The best way to benefit from garlic's anti-inflammatory properties appears to be to consume it raw, as cooking or pickling, it degrades its protective compounds.
7. Onions
Both onions and garlic are members of the allium vegetable family, which has a long history of usage in traditional medicine and is currently the subject of extensive research by scientists due to its anti-oxidant qualities and apparent ability to inhibit the growth of cancer cells. It has been demonstrated that eating a lot of onions lowers the risk of developing lung cancer.
The anti-cancer flavonoid quercetin is also present in foods like onions.
Make sure to incorporate these nutrient-dense foods into your diet this winter.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
