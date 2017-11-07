ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Cancer »  Can Diabetes Put You At A Risk Of Cancer?

Can Diabetes Put You At A Risk Of Cancer?

According to a study by the American Institute for Cancer Research, diabetics have a higher than average risk to develop kidney, pancreatic and colorectal cancer. Read the story to know more.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Nov 7, 2017 01:31 IST
3-Min Read
Can Diabetes Put You At A Risk Of Cancer?

Metformin, the most commonly used diabetes drug, seems to lower cancer risk.

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. High insulin levels can increase the risk of various types of cancer
  2. Diabetes increases the risk of colorectal, breast, and bladder cancer
  3. Diabetes cuts men's risk of prostate cancer
Studies reveal that diabetes and high insulin levels can increase the risk of various types of cancer. Diabetes can also put you at a risk of a wide range of health conditions like glaucoma, kidney disease and stroke. According to a study by the American Institute for Cancer Research, diabetics have a higher than average risk to develop kidney, pancreatic and colorectal cancer. Sources reveal that diabetes increases the risk of colorectal, breast, and bladder cancer by 20% to 50%. But it cuts men's risk of prostate cancer.

Also Read: Yoga Can Save You Not Just From Stress But Cancer Too

There's no definitive answer to whether diabetes treat cancer risk or not. Metformin, the most commonly used diabetes drug, seems to lower cancer risk. But there's also evidence from some studies contradicted by others that insulin, particularly long-acting insulin glargine (Lantus), may increase cancer risk, reports Webmd. Various researchers say that maintaining a healthy plant-based diet can help prevent diabetes. The cancers with increased risk in Type 1 diabetes include stomach and cervical cancer.
RELATED STORIES

'This New Protein Can Control The Spread Of Cancer'

'This $5 Billion Start Up Made Its First Cancer Vaccine - For Just One Person'


A late detection of cancer from overlooking symptoms can give the disease time to spread and become an irreversible burden. The symptoms can be deceptive as they may seem to be normal and imitate those of other simple diseases. The following symptoms are inherently mundane but you should pay attention to them and consider looking into with a physician if they persist.

The following list may seem a bit scary but each of these symptoms can be tied to far less serious ailments than cancer, so do not get excessively stressed until you've been thoroughly evaluated by a professional. With a disease so serious it helps to take the extra precautions when you feel skeptical of any of the following symptoms.

Breast changes

Breast cancer is one of the most common forms of the disease in the world that affects both men and women. There are several evident signs that should be analyzed closely by a specialist, such as change in breast structure, appearance of lumps or changes in the skin or nipple. It is important to remember that these signs aren't definitive proof of existing breast cancer. They can sometimes indicate smaller hormonal or health factors, so visiting an expert can clear any ambiguity.

cancer

Are diabetics more prone to cancer?
Photo Credit: iStock


Blood in urine or feces

If you're uncomfortable during digestion and notice any redness in feces or urine, you should immediately seek medical attention. This is typically an indicator of onset colon or kidney cancer. Sudden weight loss without effort If you experience significant weight loss without any change in diet or physical exertion, you should be more concerned than relieved. There are many different explanations for this, but a person shouldn't rule out the possibility of pancreatic, lung or stomach cancer. Unexplained pain Pain can be a result of numerous conditions, but ongoing pain which is unexplained and lasts a month or longer can signal bone, brain, or other cancers.


Sudden weight loss without effort

If you experience significant weight loss without any change in diet or physical exertion, you should be more concerned than relieved. There are many different explanations for this, but a person shouldn't rule out the possibility of pancreatic, lung or stomach cancer.


Unexplained pain

Pain can be a result of numerous conditions, but ongoing pain which is unexplained and lasts a month or longer can signal bone, brain, or other cancers. Do not ignore this and ask your doctor about any suspicious prolonged and unexplained pain.


Unusual and persistent fatigue

It is not uncommon to feel fatigued with the pressures of life but when you haven't really done much with your day, and you still experience a persistent tiredness, then it may be worth looking into it. If you have a reasonable diet and sleep routine and still experiences tiredness, you should consider the root of the problem and discuss it with a physician.


 

Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

   

HOME REMEDIES

Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches
Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Mums-To-Be, Sleeping On Your Back May Increase Risk Of Stillbirth!

Hospital Charges Rs 18 Lakh For A 15-Day Treatment, Girl Succumbs To Dengue

Irrational Use Of Antibiotics Can Be Hazardous: Expert Advice

These Squirrels Provide Clues For Treating Stroke-Related Brain Damage

This New Protein Can Control The Spread Of Cancer

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------