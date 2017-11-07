Can Diabetes Put You At A Risk Of Cancer?
According to a study by the American Institute for Cancer Research, diabetics have a higher than average risk to develop kidney, pancreatic and colorectal cancer. Read the story to know more.
Metformin, the most commonly used diabetes drug, seems to lower cancer risk.
HIGHLIGHTS
- High insulin levels can increase the risk of various types of cancer
- Diabetes increases the risk of colorectal, breast, and bladder cancer
- Diabetes cuts men's risk of prostate cancer
There's no definitive answer to whether diabetes treat cancer risk or not. Metformin, the most commonly used diabetes drug, seems to lower cancer risk. But there's also evidence from some studies contradicted by others that insulin, particularly long-acting insulin glargine (Lantus), may increase cancer risk, reports Webmd. Various researchers say that maintaining a healthy plant-based diet can help prevent diabetes. The cancers with increased risk in Type 1 diabetes include stomach and cervical cancer.
A late detection of cancer from overlooking symptoms can give the disease time to spread and become an irreversible burden. The symptoms can be deceptive as they may seem to be normal and imitate those of other simple diseases. The following symptoms are inherently mundane but you should pay attention to them and consider looking into with a physician if they persist.
The following list may seem a bit scary but each of these symptoms can be tied to far less serious ailments than cancer, so do not get excessively stressed until you've been thoroughly evaluated by a professional. With a disease so serious it helps to take the extra precautions when you feel skeptical of any of the following symptoms.
Breast changes
Breast cancer is one of the most common forms of the disease in the world that affects both men and women. There are several evident signs that should be analyzed closely by a specialist, such as change in breast structure, appearance of lumps or changes in the skin or nipple. It is important to remember that these signs aren't definitive proof of existing breast cancer. They can sometimes indicate smaller hormonal or health factors, so visiting an expert can clear any ambiguity.
Blood in urine or feces
If you're uncomfortable during digestion and notice any redness in feces or urine, you should immediately seek medical attention. This is typically an indicator of onset colon or kidney cancer. Sudden weight loss without effort If you experience significant weight loss without any change in diet or physical exertion, you should be more concerned than relieved. There are many different explanations for this, but a person shouldn't rule out the possibility of pancreatic, lung or stomach cancer. Unexplained pain Pain can be a result of numerous conditions, but ongoing pain which is unexplained and lasts a month or longer can signal bone, brain, or other cancers.
Sudden weight loss without effort
If you experience significant weight loss without any change in diet or physical exertion, you should be more concerned than relieved. There are many different explanations for this, but a person shouldn't rule out the possibility of pancreatic, lung or stomach cancer.
Unexplained pain
Pain can be a result of numerous conditions, but ongoing pain which is unexplained and lasts a month or longer can signal bone, brain, or other cancers. Do not ignore this and ask your doctor about any suspicious prolonged and unexplained pain.
Unusual and persistent fatigue
It is not uncommon to feel fatigued with the pressures of life but when you haven't really done much with your day, and you still experience a persistent tiredness, then it may be worth looking into it. If you have a reasonable diet and sleep routine and still experiences tiredness, you should consider the root of the problem and discuss it with a physician.