Home »  Cancer »  Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Expert Debunks Common Breast Cancer Myths

Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Expert Debunks Common Breast Cancer Myths

The month of October is observed as breast cancer awareness month,
  By: Dr Nanda Rajaneesh  Updated: Oct 23, 2023 01:16 IST
3-Min Read
Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Expert Debunks Common Breast Cancer Myths

Breastfeeding can reduce the risk of breast cancer

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, uniting people worldwide to raise awareness, educate about symptoms, and emphasize early detection and support, symbolized by the color pink on World Breast Cancer Day.

Simplifying breast cancer

The breast consists of lobules (milk-producing glands), ducts (milk transport tubes), and connective tissue. Breast cancer is uncontrolled cell growth in the breast, with various types based on cell origin. Most start in ducts or lobules. Cancer can spread through blood and lymphatic vessels, termed metastasis.



RELATED STORIES
related

Breast Cancer Awareness Month: These Steps Can Help Reduce The Risk Of Breast Cancer

The month of October is observed as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

related

National Cancer Awareness Day: Here's What An Oncologist Wants You To Know

November 7 is observed as National Cancer Awareness to raise awareness about one of the leading causes of death globally. Here are some common myths around breast cancer one must be aware of.

The primary breast cancer types are invasive ductal carcinoma, which starts in ducts and can spread both within the breast and to other parts of the body, and invasive lobular carcinoma, originating in lobules and spreading locally and beyond. There are less common types like Paget's disease, medullary, mucinous, and inflammatory breast cancer. Ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) is a condition where cancer cells are limited to duct linings and have not invaded surrounding tissues, but it carries a risk of developing into invasive breast cancer.

Breast health: What's normal and warning signs



●    Breast appearance and feel vary among individuals, with factors like menstrual cycles, childbirth, weight changes, medications, and age influencing them.
●    Breast cancer symptoms differ, and some may not display any.
●    Warning signs may include new lumps in the breast or underarm, breast thickening or swelling, skin changes (irritation or dimpling), nipple abnormalities, breast pain, or nipple discharge (other than breast milk).
●    It's crucial to remember that these symptoms can also be associated with non-cancerous conditions. If you notice any changes or experience symptoms, seek prompt medical attention from your doctor.

Dispelling common misconceptions

Myth 1: If you have a mastectomy, you cannot get breast cancer again

Fact: After a mastectomy, cancer may reappear in the chest wall lining or skin. Signs of recurrence within the same breast can include a new lump, skin changes, redness, or nipple discharge. If it recurs on the chest wall, it may present as painless nodules or thickening near the mastectomy scar.

Myth 2: Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) always causes breast cancer

Fact: Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) slightly elevates the risk of breast, ovarian, and occasionally uterine cancer. However, the increase in risk is minimal.

Myth 3: Breastfeeding increases the risk of breast cancer

Fact: Breastfeeding doesn't raise breast cancer risk; it reduces it. It's a misconception that it can increase cancer risk. Recent studies show it has a protective effect against some cancers.

Myth 4: Antioxidant-rich foods prevent breast cancer

Fact: Antioxidants in food are good, but high-dose supplements don't prevent diseases. Excessive supplements may even raise cancer risks. Food contains a mix of compounds that work together for health.

Myth: Solely breast lumps are a cause for concern

Fact: While self-examination can uncover breast lumps, not all of them are indicative of cancer. Some lumps may be attributed to non-cancerous conditions or cysts.

(Dr. Nanda Rajaneesh, Visiting Consultant - Breast Onco Surgery & Bariatric Surgery, Sakra World Hospital Bangalore)


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information in this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts, or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts
Ways To Deal With Anxiety
Tips To Avoid Monsoon Illness

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Health Supplements By Reckonsoft

 

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases