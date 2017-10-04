Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2017: AIIMS-Patna Offers Free Breast Cancer Tests
The month of October is annually observed as the Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the world over, for spreading awareness about Breast Cancer. In Patna in Bihar, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences' (AIIMS) radiotherapy department has launched an awareness campaign on Breast Cancer so as to mark the Breast Cancer Awareness month. The Institute is carrying out free-of-cost medical check-ups for breast cancer for the entire month of October.
Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2017: AIIMS-P offers free medical checkups for breast cancer.
HIGHLIGHTS
- October annually observed as the Breast Cancer Awareness Month worldwide.
- AIIMS-Patna offers free medical check-ups for breast cancer.
- AIIMS to also organise "Pink Walk" on Oct 14th to spread awareness.
Various programmes and campaigns are organised in every nook and corner to inform the masses what the cancer is about, what its symptoms are, the treatment options available and so on.
With medical advancements and awareness being on a commendable rise in India, we're no behind than the world in this context as well.
Quality facilities like mammography, MRI (magnetic resonance imaging), ultrasonography, FNAC (fine-needle aspiration cytology) and biopsy are being provided by the Institute totally free.
This comes as a positive and welcome move by the government-institute as it will help spread awareness about Breast cancer in the area, and will also inspire other organisations to offer such good services to the people by launching similar awareness programmes and campaigns.
Apart from the free check-up camps, AIIMS-Patna has also planned to organise a "Pink Walk" on the 14th of October for the purpose of spreading awareness about breast cancer, in association with the Society of Oncology, Bihar and the R S Memorial Cancer Society.