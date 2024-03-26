7 Best Cancer-Fighting Foods You Should Add To Your Diet
Below we share a list of foods that can reduce cancer risk.
Turmeric has been shown to inhibit the growth of cancer cells & prevent tumour formation
Incorporating cancer-fighting foods into your diet can help reduce the risk of cancer and promote overall health. These foods contain various nutrients, antioxidants, and phytochemicals that help protect against cancer by reducing inflammation, neutralising free radicals, inhibiting the growth of cancer cells, and promoting overall well-being. Read on as we share a list of foods that can reduce cancer risk.
Foods that can reduce cancer risk:
1. Berries
Berries such as strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries are rich in antioxidants, particularly anthocyanins and flavonoids, which help neutralise free radicals and reduce oxidative stress in the body. This can prevent DNA damage and reduce the risk of cancer. Consuming a variety of berries regularly can provide a range of protective compounds.
2. Cruciferous vegetables
Vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, kale, and cabbage contain sulphur-containing compounds called glucosinolates, which have been shown to have anti-cancer properties. These compounds help detoxify carcinogens, inhibit the growth of cancer cells, and promote apoptosis (cell death) in cancer cells. To maximise their benefits, steam or lightly cook cruciferous vegetables rather than boiling them to preserve their nutrients.
3. Garlic
Garlic contains sulphur compounds like allicin, which have been found to have anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer effects. These compounds can inhibit the growth of cancer cells, prevent tumour formation, and reduce inflammation in the body. To reap the benefits of garlic, it's best to crush or chop it and allow it to sit for a few minutes before consuming it to activate its beneficial compounds.
4. Leafy greens
Leafy greens such as spinach, kale, Swiss chard, and arugula are rich in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and phytochemicals that help protect against cancer. They contain compounds like lutein, zeaxanthin, and beta-carotene, which have anti-cancer properties and promote overall health. Incorporate a variety of leafy greens into salads, smoothies, stir-fries, or soups for a nutrient-packed meal.
5. Turmeric
Turmeric contains a compound called curcumin, which has potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Curcumin has been shown to inhibit the growth of cancer cells, prevent tumour formation, and reduce inflammation in the body. To enhance the absorption of curcumin, consume turmeric with black pepper or in combination with healthy fats like olive oil.
6. Tomatoes
Tomatoes are rich in lycopene, a powerful antioxidant that gives them their red colour. Lycopene has been linked to a reduced risk of prostate cancer, breast cancer, and other types of cancer. Cooking tomatoes can increase the bioavailability of lycopene, so include cooked or processed tomato products like tomato sauce, salsa, or tomato paste in your diet.
7. Green tea
Green tea is rich in polyphenols, particularly catechins, which have been shown to have anti-cancer properties. These compounds can inhibit the growth of cancer cells, prevent tumour formation, and reduce inflammation in the body. Drinking green tea regularly may help reduce the risk of various types of cancer, including breast, prostate, and colorectal cancer.
In summary, incorporating cancer-fighting foods into your diet can help reduce the risk of cancer and promote overall health. To maximise the benefits of these foods, consume them as part of a balanced diet that includes a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
