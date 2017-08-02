Home » Breast Feeding » World Breastfeeding Week: Top 9 Things To Keep In Mind While Breastfeeding
World Breastfeeding Week: Top 9 Things To Keep In Mind While Breastfeeding
On the second day of the World Breastfeeding Week, you should know that breast feeding your baby is not an easy task. It requires practice and patience. The early signs that the baby wants feed are rooting, licking her lips or putting her hands in the mouth. Breast feeding your child is a personal decision but various medical researchers have found that it is beneficial for both the mother and the child.
World Breastfeeding Week: How to breast feed your child?
The first week of August is observed as the World Breastfeeding Week. It is coordinated by the World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action (WABA). World Breastfeeding Week 2017 is about working together for the common good, with the theme “Sustaining Breastfeeding Together.” Breastfeeding your child is a personal decision but various medical researchers have found that it is beneficial for both the mother and the child. Breast feeding your baby is not an easy task. It requires practice and patience. The early signs that the baby wants feed are rooting, licking her lips or putting her hands in the mouth. Fidgeting and restless are also indications that the baby needs breast feed. Crying is another hint that the baby is really hungry. We have some simple, quick and shortcuts that will help you feed your child better.
Latch: The position in which the mother holds the baby is pivotal. The most important part of successful breastfeeding is the latch. If the baby is not properly latched on to the mother's breast, feedings can be painful.
Positioning: Sitting or lying down comfortably is very important for the mother. Using pillows for support is advisable. The mother should bring the baby close to chest rather than bringing your breast to the baby.
Cuddling the baby: Holding the baby close will stimulate all her senses. While feeding, the mother should talk, smile and cuddle so that the baby gets a sense of security. Cuddling the baby on your chest to make him feel at ease will help you keep warm, reduce stress and recover the mother and baby from birth.
The cradle hold: In this position, the baby's head will be in the crook of your arm. Remaining skin to skin with the baby is very essential for a successful feeding.
The football position: In this position, the baby should be kept under the arm of the mother like a football. The mother can support the baby with her forearm.
Lying on your side: You can also lie down while feeding and the baby should face towards the mother. This position is more helpful if it's a cesarean section or episiotomy.
Open wide: The baby opens his mouth quickly after his lip's touch the nipples. The mother should encourage the baby to open his mouth really wide. This will help the baby suck such a good mouthful of the breast tissue and not just the nubbin of the nipple.
Relaxed: The mother should be relaxed while feeding the child and not does any other work while breast feeding. Mother should sit erect while feeding her child and can also purchase breast feeding pillows that keeps the body aligned and which are raised to breast level.
Baby sucks the areola: If the baby is just sucking the nipple, your nipples will become sore and cracked after a couple of feedings and miserable later on. Therefore, ensure that the baby's gums bypass the base of the nipple as he latches on.
Taking care of nipples: Avoiding soaps, shampoo and cleansers on nipples while taking a bath. The milk on your breasts soothes the nipples so let it dry naturally.
