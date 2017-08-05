World Breastfeeding Week 2017: 9 Things New Moms Need To Know About Breastfeeding
The World Health Organization (WHO) and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) emphasize the value of breastfeeding for mothers as well as children during the World Breastfeeding Week 2017.
World Breastfeeding Week 2017: 9 Post Pregnancy Tips
HIGHLIGHTS
- Opt for protein rich foods, that's what your body demands
- Try to limit or avoid caffeine, it affects with sleep cycle
- Eat three servings of vegetables and two servings of fruit a day
While a lot of new mothers out there may be wondering how their diets affect their breast milk, and in turn, their child, there is some good news out there: you do not need to make any major changes to your diet! While the quality of your breast milk would stay the same regardless, there are a few important dietary considerations to keep in mind as a new mother- for example, which foods can help you keep yourself energized, and some healthy choices that can help fuel milk production. The World Health Organization (WHO) and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) emphasize the value of breastfeeding for mothers as well as children during the World Breastfeeding Week 2017. The first week of August is observed as the World Breastfeeding Week. It is coordinated by the World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action (WABA). World Breastfeeding Week 2017 is about working together for the common good, with the theme “Sustaining Breastfeeding Together.” So, here are some nutritional tips and foods that you can take into account when planning your diet:
1) Opt for protein rich foods such as lean meat, eggs, dairy, beans, lentils and seafood low in mercury. Try to include these in your diet 2-3 times per day. Protein's the most essential nutrient your body wants right now.
2) Remember to choose a variety of whole grains as well as fruits and vegetables, to keep a balance.
3) Eat three servings of vegetables and two servings of fruit a day. Fresh fruits and vegetables have abundant amount of healthy nutrients which will do wonders for your body.
4) Eating a variety of different foods while breast-feeding will change the flavor of your breast milk. This will expose your baby to different tastes, which might help him/her more easily accept solid foods down the road. Plus it will break the monotonous lifestyle for both the child and the mother.
5) Try to limit or avoid caffeine, as the caffeine in your milk may agitate your baby or interfere with his/her sleep. Plus caffeine will also hamper your sleep cycle.
6) If you are a vegetarian, make sure you eat other sources of iron and zinc such as dried beans, dried fruit, nuts, seeds and dairy. Don't stick to a protein deficient diet.
7) If you are a vegan, it is recommended to take a B12 supplement to make sure that your baby doesn't develop a deficiency. But make sure you don't overdose on it.
8) If you are drinking alcohol, wait 2-3 hours after each serving before you breastfeed.
9) DHA is an important omega 3 fatty acid which is crucial to your baby's development. You can boost the DHA in your milk by eating fish 2-3 times per week. The best source of DHA is Salmon.