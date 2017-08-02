World Breastfeeding Week 2017: Top 8 Reasons Why You May Be Unable To Breastfeed Your Child
World Breastfeeding Week is an annual celebration. Breastfeeding is one of the most important aspects to being a new mother, as human breast milk is the ideal food for babies.
HIGHLIGHTS
- If you have HIV, the disease can be transferred from you to your baby
- Smoking also affects with breastfeeding
- Your child might have galactosemia, a rare genetic metabolic disease
Breastfeeding is one of the most important aspects to being a new mother, as human breast milk is the ideal food for babies. But, while you may have tried and tried and are still failing, it is important to realize that being unable to breastfeed does not make you an unfit mother. While no new mother should be discouraged from breastfeeding, more often than not, it really might not just be an option. World Breastfeeding Week (WBW) is an annual celebration which is being held every year from 1 to 7 August in more than 120 countries. Generally inexperience and lack of patience lead to problems in breastfeeding. But you must remain aware about more such possibilities which might be affecting your breastfeeding quality. Here are eight reasons why you may be unable to breastfeed your child:
1. If you have had breast reduction surgery, there are chances that you may have a low supply of breast milk. This is because the breast tissue that was removed contained milk ducts and glands. Thus, you may not be able to nurse full time and may have to depend on infant formula.
2. If you have HIV, the disease can be transferred from you to your baby through breast milk. While you will still be able to breastfeed, it is not usually recommended.
3. If your child has galactosemia, which is a rare genetic metabolic disease. Though the cases are rare, they remain a logical reason to get your child checked up.
4. If you have untreated, active tuberculosis, as it is highly contagious. Without prompt treatment your child might also get infected.
5. If you have cancer and are taking chemotherapy drugs and going through radiation, as these can pass on to the baby.
6. If you have a drug or alcohol addiction, it is not recommended that you breastfeed your child. Moreover, if you are a smoker, it is recommended that you give it up completely or refrain from smoking at least 95 minutes prior to feeding, as nicotine may pass on to your baby.
7. If you have a severe illness that can be passed on to the baby, like sepsis or hepatitis B, or if you are infected with human T-cell lymphotropic virus type I or II.
8. If you have hypoplasia, and don't have enough glandular tissue in your breasts to be able to provide milk to your child.