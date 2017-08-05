ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Breast Feeding »  World Breastfeeding Week 2017: Amazing Tips To Increase Breastmilk

World Breastfeeding Week 2017: Amazing Tips To Increase Breastmilk

One need not worry about the milk production because every woman's body is capable of producing milk and may have laid down fat stores during pregnancy that can be used as breast milk. Find out about this on World Breastfeeding Week 2017.
  By: DoctorNDTV | Updated: Aug 5, 2017 11:02 IST
2-Min Read
World Breastfeeding Week 2017: Amazing Tips To Increase Breastmilk

World Breastfeeding Week 2017: Here's how you can have a better milk prodcution

Breast feeding is vital for the baby to grow and develop well. The biggest concern for a mother is whether she is producing enough milk or not. One need not worry about the milk production because every woman's body is capable of producing milk and may have laid down fat stores during pregnancy that can be used as breast milk. The best indication that a mother is producing sufficient milk is when the baby puts on some weight. If the baby latches on well he will be able to extract the milk effectively. Also, low milk supply is not a problem but how much milk the baby gets. Here are some tips which can help you boost your milk production.

1. Nurse more and more: Breast milk is digested very quickly therefore more your baby is fed, the more milk your body will create. Even when the baby is sleeping, you can wake him up gently and encourage him to take feed.

2. Water: A mother needs to be hydrated in order to ensure that she has an adequate milk supply. One does not need to have gallons of water but ten glasses of water is a must. But you need to satisfy your thirst while breastfeeding.

RELATED STORIES

'Lisa Haydon's Message On World Breastfeeding Week 2017: Breastfeeding Can Help You Get Back Into Shape After Giving Birth'

'World Breastfeeding Week 2017: Can You Breastfeed A Surrogate Or An Adopted Baby? Tips And Suggestions'


3. Oatmeal: Oats are important for the milk supply as they help in lowering the cholesterol level and aids in blood pressure regulation. They also have a lot of fiber and iron. Oats and porridge can be taken in the breakfast or as an evening snack.

4. Green leafy vegetables: Green leafy vegetables like spinach, fenugreek leaves, mustard greens, and lamb's quarter are rich in iron, vitamins and minerals. They will enhance lactation.



Trending

................... Advertisement ...................

   

HOME REMEDIES

Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches
Use This Magical Leaf For No More Joint Pains And Headaches

FAQ

Read More »

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

TRENDING TOPICS

Latest stories

More »

Mums-To-Be, Sleeping On Your Back May Increase Risk Of Stillbirth!

Hospital Charges Rs 18 Lakh For A 15-Day Treatment, Girl Succumbs To Dengue

Irrational Use Of Antibiotics Can Be Hazardous: Expert Advice

These Squirrels Provide Clues For Treating Stroke-Related Brain Damage

This New Protein Can Control The Spread Of Cancer

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------