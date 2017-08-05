World Breastfeeding Week 2017: Amazing Tips To Increase Breastmilk
World Breastfeeding Week 2017: Here's how you can have a better milk prodcution
Breast feeding is vital for the baby to grow and develop well. The biggest concern for a mother is whether she is producing enough milk or not. One need not worry about the milk production because every woman's body is capable of producing milk and may have laid down fat stores during pregnancy that can be used as breast milk. The best indication that a mother is producing sufficient milk is when the baby puts on some weight. If the baby latches on well he will be able to extract the milk effectively. Also, low milk supply is not a problem but how much milk the baby gets. Here are some tips which can help you boost your milk production.
1. Nurse more and more: Breast milk is digested very quickly therefore more your baby is fed, the more milk your body will create. Even when the baby is sleeping, you can wake him up gently and encourage him to take feed.
2. Water: A mother needs to be hydrated in order to ensure that she has an adequate milk supply. One does not need to have gallons of water but ten glasses of water is a must. But you need to satisfy your thirst while breastfeeding.
3. Oatmeal: Oats are important for the milk supply as they help in lowering the cholesterol level and aids in blood pressure regulation. They also have a lot of fiber and iron. Oats and porridge can be taken in the breakfast or as an evening snack.
4. Green leafy vegetables: Green leafy vegetables like spinach, fenugreek leaves, mustard greens, and lamb's quarter are rich in iron, vitamins and minerals. They will enhance lactation.