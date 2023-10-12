World Arthritis Day 2023: Living Healthy With Arthritis; Strategies For A Pain-Free Life
Individuals can effectively manage their arthritis symptoms and live satisfying, pain-free lives with the correct strategy, which includes medical supervision, lifestyle changes, and self-care techniques.
World Arthritis Day 2023: It is critical to learn how to protect your joints through exercise
Arthritis is a prevalent and frequently debilitating disease that affects millions of individuals throughout the world. It is a word used to represent a set of more than 100 different forms of joint problems, rather than a single disease. Osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis are the most common types. While there is no treatment for arthritis, there are numerous tactics and lifestyle adjustments that can assist people in managing their symptoms and living a full life.
Arthritis primarily affects the joints, resulting in pain, swelling, stiffness, and reduced range of motion. It can affect people of various ages, genders, and ethnicities, but it is more prevalent in older persons.
The two most common kinds of arthritis are:
Osteoarthritis (OA)
This is the most prevalent type of arthritis, which usually develops with age or as a result of a joint injury. The cartilage—the protective substance that cushions the ends of bones in joints—is largely affected by OA. Joints become uncomfortable and less flexible when cartilage goes away.
Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA)
RA is an autoimmune illness that arises when the immune system of the body incorrectly assaults healthy joint structures. If left untreated, it can cause joint inflammation, pain, and eventually joint deformity.
Strategies for a Pain-Free Life
Living well with arthritis necessitates a multifaceted approach that incorporates medical treatment, lifestyle changes, and self-care activities. Here are some helpful ways for assisting people with arthritis in managing their condition and improving their quality of life:
1. Consult with a medical professional
The first step in managing arthritis is to consult a rheumatologist or orthopedic specialist. They can make an accurate diagnosis, suggest appropriate therapies, and track your progress. Your treatment strategy may include medications, physical therapy, and, in some situations, surgery.
2. Medication
Arthritis drugs can help with pain relief, inflammation reduction, and slowing the progression of the disease. Some frequent therapeutic alternatives include nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medications (NSAIDs), disease-modifying antirheumatic medicines (DMARDs), and biologics. It is critical to follow your healthcare provider's instructions on medication administration and any adverse effects.
3. Maintain a healthy weight
Excess weight can place additional strain on your joints, especially those in your hips, knees, and spine. Weight loss with a balanced diet and regular exercise can help minimize joint discomfort and improve general mobility.
4. Physical activity on a regular basis
Swimming, walking, and cycling are all low-impact exercises that can strengthen the muscles around your joints and enhance joint function. Physical activity also aids in the maintenance of a healthy weight and lowers the chance of further joint deterioration. For an exercise regimen adapted to your unique needs, consult your healthcare physician or a physical therapist.
5. Joint protection
It is critical to learn how to protect your joints throughout regular activities. This may include the use of assistive equipment such as braces, splints, or canes, as well as the use of ergonomic tools and procedures to reduce joint strain.
6. Cold and heat therapy
Pain and stiffness can be relieved by applying heat or cold packs to afflicted joints. Heat relaxes muscles and increases blood flow, whilst cold therapy decreases inflammation. Experiment with both to see which suits you best.
7. Stress management
Arthritis symptoms might be exacerbated by stress. Meditation, deep breathing exercises, and mindfulness are all techniques that can help you manage stress and enhance your general well-being.
8. Get enough sleep
Quality sleep is critical for pain management and healing. Create a pleasant sleep environment and a consistent sleep regimen to help you obtain restorative sleep.
9. Stay informed
Learn about your individual form of arthritis, treatment choices, and self-care techniques. Understanding your condition enables you to make informed health decisions and collaborate effectively with your healthcare team.
10. Support network
Don't undervalue the importance of emotional support. Joining a support group or interacting with other arthritis sufferers can provide a sense of community as well as the opportunity to exchange experiences and coping skills.
While arthritis can be difficult, it does not have to define one's life. Individuals can effectively manage their arthritis symptoms and live satisfying, pain-free lives with the correct strategy, which includes medical supervision, lifestyle changes, and self-care techniques. Remember that arthritis varies from person to person, so working closely with healthcare providers and receiving support from people in similar situations can make a huge difference on the path to living well with arthritis.
Content By: Dr. Yash Gulati, Senior Consultant Orthopaedics, Joint Replacement & Spine, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information in this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts, or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
