World Arthritis Day 2020: Expert Explains The Importance Of Early Diagnosis
World Arthritis Day 2020: Pain, redness, swelling and stiffness in joints are some significant signs of arthritis. Read here to know what are the risk factors for this condition and how early diagnosis can help fight the condition effectively.
World Arthritis Day 2020: Obesity is one of the leading risk factors for arthritis
HIGHLIGHTS
- Arthritis can affect your quality of life
- Unhealthy weight can put you at a higher risk of arthritis
- This condition can cause difficulty in performing day to day activities
World Arthritis Day is observed on 12 October each year to create awareness about this condition that affects bones and joints. Arthritis being the second most common rheumatologic problem, is also the most frequent joint ailment affecting the quality of life with a prevalence of around 40% among the Indian population. It is a serious disease with significant financial and socioeconomic implications. The impact is not limited to knee with recent studies pointing towards a link between knee pain and increased mortality due to cardiovascular disease and other causes.
Attributing to a plethora of reasons including lifestyle changes, obesity and increasingly ageing population the prevalence and complications related to arthritis is on the rise. Joint pains are often neglected until it causes distress or impaired quality of life, but still a greater number of young patients are presenting with this problem. Obesity is a key modifiable factor which should not be overlooked as the joints are burdened with at least three to six times the load bearing capacity.
Experts are constantly trying to understand the effects of arthritic knee, in the absence of a cure the treatments strategies largely focus on symptom management including pain relief, improved joint function, and joint stability.
If diagnosed at early stage, it can be treated with medications, but when the symptoms have crossed the extreme stage, surgery is the only option left. Timely detection and follow a healthy lifestyle has been providing an enhanced pathway for better recovery and improving the quality of life.
Some of the symptoms of arthritis include pain, swelling, stiffness and redness in joints. It can also reduce mobility of the patient. It is important to seek medical help if you are experiencing any of these symptoms or you are at a higher risk.
(Dr Akhilesh Yadav, Senior Transplant Head Joint Replacement (Hip & Knee), Centre for knee and Hip Care, Vaishali)
