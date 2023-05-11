Thyroid: Hyperthyroidism Can Lead To Severe Decline In Bone Health; Here's What To Do
Bone health decline is a common issue in individuals with hyperthyroidism, but it can be prevented with simple lifestyle changes.
If you have hyperthyroidism you should consult with a healthcare professional
Hyperthyroidism is a medical condition where the thyroid gland produces an excessive amount of thyroid hormone. This hormonal imbalance can have several effects on different parts of the body, including the bones.
The thyroid hormone plays a crucial role in maintaining bone health, and a deficiency or excess of this hormone can lead to severe bone issues. Thus, hyperthyroidism can cause a decline in bone health, both in quality and quantity, leading to increased risk of fractures.
The excessive thyroid hormone production can accelerate bone loss, leading to a significant decrease in bone mineral density (BMD). In hyperthyroidism, the excess thyroid hormone can leach out calcium from the bones, resulting in a decline in BMD.
This can make the bones more fragile and prone to fractures, especially in the spine, hip, and wrist. Hence, individuals with hyperthyroidism are at an increased risk of developing osteoporosis and fractures. In this article, we will list some of the most effective tips to help you prevent bone health decline that may be caused due to hyperthyroidism.
7 Ways to prevent bone health decline from hyperthyroidism:
1. Get enough calcium and vitamin D
Calcium and vitamin D are essential nutrients for bone health. Calcium helps in building and maintaining strong bones, while vitamin D helps the body absorb calcium. Good sources of calcium include dairy products, leafy greens, and fortified foods. Vitamin D can be obtained from sunlight exposure, fatty fish, and fortified foods.
2. Consume enough protein
Protein is an essential nutrient for maintaining bone health. It helps in the formation of collagen, which is the main component of bones. It is recommended that adults consume 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight per day. Good sources of protein include lean meats, poultry, fish, beans, and legumes.
3. Limit alcohol and caffeine consumption
Alcohol and caffeine are known to have a negative impact on bone health. Heavy alcohol consumption can lead to reduced bone density and increased risk of fractures. Excessive caffeine consumption can interfere with the absorption of calcium. Therefore, it is best to limit alcohol and caffeine consumption.
4. Quit smoking
Smoking can have several negative impacts on bone health. It can lead to reduced bone density and increased risk of fractures. Smoking also hinders the body's ability to absorb calcium and vitamin D. Therefore, quitting smoking is essential for maintaining bone health.
5. Exercise regularly
Regular exercise is essential for maintaining bone health. Weight-bearing exercises such as walking, jogging, and weightlifting can help in building and maintaining strong bones. It is recommended that adults get at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity exercise per week.
6. Get regular bone density scans
Bone density scans can help in detecting bone health decline at an early stage. Regular bone density scans can help in monitoring bone health and detecting any changes that may require medical attention.
7. Consult with a healthcare professional
If you have hyperthyroidism or are at risk of bone health decline, it is recommended that you consult with a healthcare professional. They can provide guidance on maintaining bone health and recommend any treatments or lifestyle changes that may be necessary.
In conclusion, hyperthyroidism can lead to severe decline in bone health due to several mechanisms. Following these preventive tips can slowdown decline in bone health.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
