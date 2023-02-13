Osteoporosis: Women Are Prone To Osteoporosis; Make These Lifestyle Changes To Boost Bone Health
Let's understand why osteoporosis is more common in women and how to prevent it.
Osteoporosis is more common in women and may cause difficulty in movement and pain
Even though it primarily affects older individuals, osteoporosis also affects young people, especially women in their 20s, 30s, and 40s. Women who are still menstruating are said to be in the premenopausal stage. While osteoporosis in premenopausal women is not extremely frequent, some women have inadequate bone density, which raises their risk of developing the condition later in life.
Young women who have low peak bone mass and low bone density are more likely to develop osteoporosis in later life. Premenopausal women frequently develop osteoporosis as a result of long-term medication use or an underlying medical condition that causes bone loss.
Due to the rapid bone loss that starts with menopause, postmenopausal women are most at risk for osteoporosis and fractures. Bone mass reaches its peak in the mid-20s and remains largely steady until the onset of menopause, which affects women at the age of 40.
The hormone that controls a woman's menstrual cycle is oestrogen. In both men and women, it is crucial for maintaining the strength and health of the bones. While premenopausal women typically have more oestrogen than men do, they are more prone to have substantial declines in oestrogen production when menopause begins, and they are also more likely to develop osteoporosis and lose bone density.
Osteoporosis was once considered an unavoidable aspect of ageing. Today, we have a lot more knowledge about the condition and how to avoid, identify, and treat it. It is never too late to care for your bones. You can protect your bones and reduce your risk of developing osteoporosis by adopting healthy lifestyle practises.
Lifestyle changes that will help boost your bone health:
1. Eat more calcium
Calcium is known to boost and maintain the health of our bones and joints. Dairy products, almonds, broccoli, kale, canned salmon with bones, sardines, and soy products like tofu are all excellent sources of calcium. If it's hard for you to consume enough calcium through diet alone, talk to your doctor about taking supplements.
2. Increase intake of vit-D
For your body to absorb calcium, you need vitamin D. Salmon, trout, whitefish, and other oily fish are excellent sources of vitamin D. In addition, fortified foods like milk and cereals, as well as mushrooms and eggs, are excellent sources of vitamin D. Additionally, sunlight helps the body make vitamin D. Ask your doctor about supplements if you're concerned about obtaining enough vitamin D.
3. Weight train
Exercise with weights has been shown to preserve bone density. We can advise you on how to include it into your routine and go over the kinds of activities that are risk-free for you to do. Exercise safety measures must be taken if you have severe osteoporosis. Before beginning any new activities, it's crucial to consult a doctor to ensure that you're doing them appropriately and in a way that won't put you at risk for issues.
4. Avoid unhealthy habits
Lack of exercise, poor diet and many other factors lead to deterioration of our health. Avoid smoking and using illegal substances. Weaker bones may result from several factors. It is best to stop doing these activities and start living a healthy lifestyle.
5. Maintain healthy weight
To support bone health, it is crucial to maintain a healthy weight in addition to a nourishing diet and regular exercise. Did you realise? Osteopenia and osteoporosis risk factors are increased by being underweight. Additionally, the stress brought on by being overweight or obese causes fractures.
Follow these lifestyle changes to make sure your bones stay strong and so does your overall health.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
