Neck Pain: What Leads To Neck Pain? Know Effective Home Remedies
Neck pain can make it difficult to perform day to day activities. There can be several possible causes behind neck pain. Read here to know these and some effective home remedies.
Poor posture can lead to neck and shoulder pain
HIGHLIGHTS
- Simple exercises can help reduce neck pain
- Sleep in right position to prevent neck pain
- Injuries can also lead to neck pain
Neck pain is a common condition. The incidents of neck and back pain have increased in the past due to high dependency on mobile phones and gadgets. Neck pain can make it hard to carry hot day to day activities efficiently. Minor neck pain due to an unhealthy lifestyle can be controlled with exercise. But if the pain is in excess, prolonged or with other symptoms it becomes important to get medical help. To fight neck pain effectively, is it important to know what causes it. In this article, you will understand the possible causes of neck pain. Also, know some effective remedies to fight this at home.
Neck pain causes and home remedies
Some of the possible causes of neck pain are-
Muscle tension or strain due to long working hours, poor posture, using wrong pillow or certain exercise.
Injuries on the neck or around the neck can also lead to neck pain. Your doctor will help you understand the severity of the condition.
Some other conditions which can lead to neck pain are nerve compression, rheumatoid arthritis, osteoporosis, meningitis or worn out joints.
Home remedies for back pain
Exercise is one of the best home remedies for neck pain. Neck movements like turning left to right or rotations can help reduce neck stiffness and reduce pain.
Hold and cold therapy can also be used to reduce neck pain. But if it is associated with some medical condition or injury, check with your doctor once to know which one is better for you.
A massage can also help relieve tension and cure neck pain.
Also, maintain correct posture and choose a comfortable pillow.
Do not ignore back pain for too long. Seek medical help if necessary as it can be a sign of some serious health condition.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
