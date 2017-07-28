Home » Bones & Joints » Foods You Should Avoid If You Have Joint Pain
Foods You Should Avoid If You Have Joint Pain
Arthritis is a general term where people have severe joint pain and inflammation. If your joints swell or stiffen they can cause a lot of pain. Certain food can be a cause of pain in joints.
Foods that trigger joint pain
Arthritis is a general term where people have severe joint pain and inflammation. If your joints swell or stiffen they can cause a lot of pain. Dairy products can lead to join pain due to the proteins they contain. Some sufferers of joint pain switch to vegan diet in order to avoid the pain. People who smoke are at a high risk of developing arthritis whereas people who take alcohol have a high risk of developing gout. In general, experts advise a balanced diet and a healthy body weight for joint pain. Eating these foods could be a major reason that your joints pain.
Avoiding fats and oil: Fats though are necessary for a healthy eating plan but may affect the health of overall body. Fats like meat, beef cheese, butter can increase the cholesterol level and will be harmful. Saturated fats can increase the cholesterol level and can make the joint pain worse. Burgers, chicken, sausages, ice-creams and other deserts should be removed from the diet.
Processed Foods: Avoid eating canned and processed food and also include fresh fruits and vegetables in your diet plan. Apart from this, frozen food, fried meat and sea food should not be consumed. Instead the intake of fresh green vegetables should be more like spinach, broccoli and more of oats and figs as they all are rich in magnesium.
Sugar: Intake of high amount of sugar can result to increase in AGEs which can result in inflammation. Candies, white flour baked goods and sodas should be reduced for joint pain. Natural sugar that is present in the fruits like mango, guava and pineapple can be taken.
