Arthritis: These Foods May Be Responsible For Inflammation In Your Joints
Read on as we discuss foods that people with arthritis should keep away from.
Inflammation is a very common symptom of arthritis and can make moving difficult and painful
Early stages of arthritis make routine tasks slightly irritating. It is difficult to grab, hold, bend, reach, and raise when your joints are stiff. When it's far along, it's excruciatingly painful and crippling.
Even though there are more than 100 distinct forms of arthritis that affect various body areas, they all have inflammation in common. While some foods can reduce inflammation caused by arthritis, some can exacerbate it. Continue reading as we share foods you should avoid eating if you have arthritis.
Foods that might worsen inflammation caused by arthritis:
1. Added sugars
No matter what, but specifically if you have arthritis, you should limit your intake of sugar. Candy, soda, ice cream, and many more foods including less visible ones like barbecue sauce, all include added sugars. Furthermore, drinking sugary drinks like soda may greatly raise your risk of developing arthritis.
2. Heavily salted foods
Consuming too much salt or sodium may raise the risk. trustworthy source of autoimmune disorders like RA. It might make RA symptoms worse. High salt intake can also elevate blood pressure and a person's chance of contracting other chronic illnesses like kidney and cardiovascular disease, heart failure, and stroke.
3. Processed or red meat
Red and processed meat have been linked in several studies to inflammation, which may exacerbate the symptoms of arthritis. For instance, inflammatory markers including interleukin-6 (IL-6), C-reactive protein (CRP), and homocysteine are found in high concentrations in diets high in processed and red meats. In contrast, studies have indicated that plant-based diets that don't include red meat can reduce the symptoms of arthritis.
4. Nightshades
Solanine is present in a group of vegetables known as nightshades. The possibility that nightshades cause arthritis pain has not been proven by studies. Solanine-containing vegetables may interfere with the gut flora and indirectly promote inflammation. Tomatoes, bell peppers, chilli peppers, eggplant, and potatoes are examples of nightshade vegetables.
5. Refined carbs
Added sugars and grains that have undergone further processing to remove fibre and minerals are examples of refined carbs. White bread, a variety of baked products, and sweets are a few examples of foods high in refined grains. High-refined-carbohydrate diets may make arthritic inflammation worse. Consuming refined carbohydrates has been linked to an increased risk of obesity and can also raise insulin resistance. These two things are arthritic risk factors.
6. Alcohol
Anyone with inflammatory arthritis should limit or avoid alcohol since it can make arthritis symptoms worse. Alcohol use may enhance the severity and frequency of gout attacks, according to studies. Moreover, although not all studies have established a strong connection, prolonged alcohol use is linked to a higher risk of osteoarthritis.
7. Certain oils
Diets low in omega-3 fats and high in omega-6 fats may make osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis symptoms worse. The body needs these fats for good health. However, the unbalanced omega-6 to omega-3 ratio found in the majority of Western diets may worsen inflammation. Reducing your consumption of omega-6-rich meals like vegetable oils while increasing your consumption of omega-3-rich foods like fatty fish may help with the symptoms of arthritis.
Make sure to avoid eating these foods and to also incorporate healthy inflammation-reducing foods to your diet if you suffer from arthritis.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
