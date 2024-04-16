Home »  Bones & Joints & nbsp;»  Add These Non-Dairy Foods To Your Diet For Healthier Bones

Below we list non-dairy foods you can add to your diet for better bone health.
Seeds are packed with nutrients like calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, and vitamin K

We need to eat foods that boost bone health because bones are living tissues that constantly undergo remodelling. Throughout our lives, bone tissue is being broken down and rebuilt in a process called bone remodelling. To maintain strong and healthy bones, it's essential to provide the body with the necessary nutrients and building blocks.

Non-dairy foods can be very helpful for boosting bone health because they provide a variety of nutrients that are important for bone formation and maintenance. While dairy products like milk, cheese, and yogurt are commonly associated with bone health due to their calcium content, there are plenty of non-dairy sources of calcium and other nutrients that are equally beneficial for bones. Read on as we list foods you can add to your diet for better bone health.

Non-dairy foods that can help make your bones healthier:



1. Leafy greens

These are rich in calcium, which is crucial for bone health. Calcium helps to build and maintain strong bones and teeth. Additionally, leafy greens contain vitamin K, which aids in bone metabolism and may reduce the risk of fractures.



2. Salmon

Fatty fish like salmon are excellent sources of vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids. Vitamin D helps the body absorb calcium, promoting bone health. Omega-3 fatty acids may also reduce inflammation, which can contribute to bone loss.

3. Almonds

Almonds are high in calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus, all of which are essential for bone health. Magnesium helps convert vitamin D into its active form, which is necessary for calcium absorption.

4. Soy products

Soy products are rich in protein and contain isoflavones, which may have bone-protective effects, especially in postmenopausal women. They also often contain calcium and vitamin D if fortified.

5. Seeds

Seeds are packed with nutrients like calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, and vitamin K, all of which are important for bone health. They can easily be added to meals or snacks for an extra nutrient boost.

6. Fortified plant-based milk

Many plant-based milk alternatives are fortified with calcium and vitamin D, making them excellent alternatives for those who cannot consume dairy. These nutrients are crucial for bone health and can help prevent deficiencies.

7. Broccoli

Broccoli is a good source of calcium and vitamin K, both of which are important for bone health. Vitamin K helps improve calcium absorption and may reduce the risk of fractures.

8. Beans and legumes

Beans and legumes are rich in calcium, magnesium, and other nutrients important for bone health. They are also high in protein, which is necessary for bone growth and repair.

9. Oranges

Oranges are not only high in vitamin C but also contain potassium, which can help prevent the loss of calcium from the body. Vitamin C is essential for collagen formation, which is a protein that provides structure to bones, cartilage, and other connective tissues.

10. Sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes are rich in potassium and manganese, both of which are important for maintaining bone density. Potassium helps neutralise acids in the body that can leach calcium from the bones, while manganese is involved in bone formation and repair.

Incorporating these foods into your diet can provide a variety of nutrients that are essential for maintaining strong and healthy bones.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

