World Ovarian Cancer Day 2023: Do Not Ignore These Early Signs Of Ovarian Cancer
World Ovarian Cancer Day is observed on 8 May each year to create awareness about this condition. Read here as expert explains some early and unusual signs of this cancer.
World Ovarian Cancer Day 2023: Early detection of the cancer can help save lives
As per National Ovarian Cancer Coalition, Ovarian cancer may be a disease during which betting on the sort and stage of the disease, malignant (cancerous) cells are found inside, near, or on the outer layer of the ovaries. An ovary is one in every of two small, almond-shaped organs located on both sides of the uterus that store eggs or germ cells and produce female hormones estrogen and progesterone. Normally, cells in your body divide and form new cells to exchange worn-out or dying cells. Because cancer cells still grow and divide, they are different from normal cells. Instead of dying, they outlive normal cells and continue creating new abnormal cells, forms a tumor.
World Ovarian Cancer Day 2023: Risk factors, symptoms and more
Risk factors in ovarian cancer
Around 5% to 10% of ovarian cancers are heredity, with a mutation in BRACA1 AND BRACA . Also, people who have a robust case history of cancer that bought up to a local genetics service by their doctor. However, the predictive genetic testing only identifies if you have got the next risk of cancer - not if you may apprehend. Most ovarian cancer cases develop in women over the age of fifty, so increasing age may be a risk factor for developing the disease.
Symptoms
Most ovarian cancers present with vague symptoms like indigestion, stomach bloating change in bowel habits, nausea, and patients tend to ignore them. They think it's associated with aging, weight gain, or other less severe problems. Paying less heed to the first symptoms make ovarian cancer so difficult to detect at an early stage.
Stomach bloating occurs from time to time, with the patient chooses to take the necessary precautions action to help relieve it. Stomach bloating usually happens with the build-up of gas in the gastrointestinal tract. The GI tract is a series of hollow organs joined in a very long, twisting tube from the mouth to the anus. This channel breaks down food when it is transported through the body, helping the body absorb nutrients and flush out the surplus matter. All of this can be normal, but sometimes bloating may be an indicator of ovarian cancer.
How to identify that you are bloating due to something more serious?
There is an indication alongside your bloating that would be an early indicator of ovarian cancer. Bloating linked with ovarian cancer may cause visible swelling within the abdomen. The belly might feel full, puffy, or hard, and can show symptoms like weight loss. In the case of ovarian cancer, ascites causes the bloating experienced. Fluid build-up in your abdomen leads to ascites. Ascites often forms when cancer cells spread to the peritoneum that is the liner of the abdomen.
Signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer may include:
- Abdominal bloating or swelling
- Quickly feeling full when eating
- Weight loss
- Discomfort in the pelvis area
- Changes in bowel habits, such as constipation
- A frequent urge to urinate
Bloating alone cannot be the sign of ovarian cancer, watch out for other symptoms and seek medical help immediately.
(Dr. R Suchitra, Consultant - Surgical Oncology & Gynecology Oncology, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, Fortis Hospital, Cunningham Road)
