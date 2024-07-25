World IVF Day 2024: Lifestyle Tips To Follow When Undergoing An IVF Treatment
World IVF Day 2024: By adopting these healthy lifestyle habits, individuals can create an optimal environment for IVF treatment and improve their overall well-being.
World IVF Day 2024: By integrating these lifestyle tips into your routine, you can support your health
World IVF Day is celebrated on July 25th each year to commemorate the birth of Louise Brown, the world's first baby conceived through in vitro fertilisation (IVF), in 1978. IVF is a medical procedure in which an egg is fertilised by sperm outside the body, and the resulting embryo is then implanted into the uterus. This technique is used to help individuals and couples experiencing infertility achieve pregnancy. Lifestyle changes can significantly benefit those undergoing IVF treatment. Read on as we share a list of lifestyle changes you should consider making when undergoing an IVF treatment.
Here are 10 lifestyle tips to follow during IVF
1. Maintain a balanced diet
A balanced diet provides essential nutrients that support reproductive health and overall well-being. Include a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats in your diet. Focus on foods rich in antioxidants, folic acid, and omega-3 fatty acids. Avoid processed foods and excessive sugar.
2. Stay hydrated
Proper hydration supports bodily functions, including hormone regulation and egg quality. Aim to drink at least 8-10 glasses of water a day. Carry a water bottle with you and set reminders to drink regularly.
3. Exercise moderately
Moderate exercise improves blood circulation, reduces stress, and supports a healthy weight, which can enhance fertility. Engage in low-impact activities like walking, swimming, or yoga for 30 minutes a day, 4-5 times a week. Avoid high-intensity workouts that can stress the body.
4. Get adequate sleep
Quality sleep is crucial for hormone balance and overall health, aiding in the IVF process. Aim for 7-8 hours of sleep per night. Establish a regular sleep schedule and create a relaxing bedtime routine.
5. Manage stress
Reducing stress can improve hormonal balance and overall mental health, which is beneficial during IVF. Practice relaxation techniques like meditation, deep breathing exercises, or mindfulness. Consider seeking support from a counsellor or support group.
6. Avoid alcohol and caffeine
Alcohol and excessive caffeine can negatively affect fertility and overall health. Eliminate or significantly reduce alcohol intake. Limit caffeine consumption to no more than 200 mg per day (about one 12-ounce cup of coffee).
7. Stop smoking
Smoking can adversely affect fertility and IVF success rates. Seek support to quit smoking through counselling, nicotine replacement therapy, or smoking cessation programs.
8. Follow your doctor's instructions
Adhering to medical advice ensures you are taking medications correctly and optimising your IVF treatment. Attend all scheduled appointments, follow medication protocols precisely, and communicate openly with your healthcare team about any concerns or side effects.
9. Maintain a positive mindset
A positive outlook can reduce stress and improve overall emotional well-being, which can be beneficial during the IVF process. Engage in activities that bring you joy and relaxation. Surround yourself with supportive friends and family. Consider journaling or practicing gratitude exercises.
10. Limit exposure to environmental toxins
Reducing exposure to toxins can improve overall health and reproductive outcomes. Avoid exposure to chemicals in cleaning products, plastics, and pesticides. Opt for natural or organic products and ensure proper ventilation in your living spaces.
By integrating these lifestyle tips into your routine, you can support your health and improve the chances of a successful IVF treatment. Always consult with your healthcare provider before making significant changes to your lifestyle or treatment plan.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
