World IVF Day 2023: Here's How You Can Prepare Yourself For An IVF Treatment
World IVF Day, also known as International IVF Day, is celebrated on July 25th every year. IVF stands for In Vitro Fertilisation, which is a medical procedure used to help individuals or couples who are facing infertility issues to conceive a child.
World IVF Day is celebrated to raise awareness about infertility, its treatments, and the advances made in assisted reproductive technologies. The day aims to reduce the stigma and shame associated with infertility and to provide support and understanding to those who are struggling to conceive.
It also serves as a platform to advocate for equal access to fertility treatments, as many individuals and couples facing infertility experience financial, legal, and social barriers to accessing the necessary medical procedures. We can utilise this day by discussing ways in which one can prepare for IVF. Continue reading as we share a guide that might be helpful for people trying IVF.
Here's a thorough guide on how to prepare for IVF:
1. Understand the IVF process
Educate yourself about the IVF process, including the different phases, potential complications, medications, and the overall timeline. This knowledge will help you be proactive and involved in your treatment.
3. Schedule a pre-IVF consultation
Meet with your fertility specialist for a comprehensive consultation about IVF. Discuss your medical history, previous fertility treatments, and any concerns or questions you may have. This consultation will help you understand your personal circumstances and create an individualised plan.
4. Optimise your overall health
Prioritise your overall health to maximise the chances of successful IVF. Engage in regular exercise, maintain a healthy weight, and eat a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins.
5. Take prenatal vitamins
Begin taking prenatal vitamins that contain folic acid and other essential nutrients to support reproductive health. Start these supplements a few months before starting IVF to provide optimal nutritional support for egg and embryo development.
6. Manage stress
Infertility treatments can be emotionally taxing, making it crucial to manage stress effectively. Engage in stress-reducing activities like meditation, yoga, counselling, or any hobby that helps you relax.
7. Screen for underlying medical conditions
Undergo a thorough health screening to identify any underlying medical conditions that may hinder the success of IVF. These conditions include hormonal imbalances, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), endometriosis, or uterine abnormalities.
8. Evaluate sperm health
If using your partner's sperm, ensure they undergo a proper evaluation to determine their sperm count, motility, and morphology. If concerns arise, consult a fertility specialist to explore potential treatments or alternative options, such as using a sperm donor.
9. Optimise egg quality
As women age, egg quality decreases. However, certain steps can help optimise egg quality and increase the chances of successful IVF. These include avoiding smoking, maintaining a healthy lifestyle, minimising exposure to toxins, and following the prescribed medication protocol during the IVF cycle to enhance egg development.
10. Monitor and track menstrual cycle
Keep track of your menstrual cycle using fertility tracking methods such as basal body temperature charting, ovulation predictor kits, or fertility apps. This information will help your fertility specialist identify the optimal timing for fertility medications, egg retrieval, and embryo transfer.
Remember, these guidelines provide a general overview, and it's essential to work closely with your fertility specialist to develop a personalised plan that suits your specific needs and circumstances.
