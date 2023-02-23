Women's Health: Watch Out For These 6 Signs Of Poor Vaginal Health
Know the symptoms and warning indications of vaginal problems, as well as what you can do to protect your vaginal health.
Burning sensation or any uneasiness in or around the vagina is a sign of poor vaginal health
Women's general health includes their vaginal health. The capacity to have an orgasm, desire for sex, and fertility can all be impacted by vaginal issues. Consistent vaginal health problems can also lead to stress, interpersonal conflict, and confidence concerns. Be aware of the warning signs and symptoms of vaginal issues, as well as what you can do to safeguard your vaginal health.
Talk to a doctor if you see:
1. Vaginal odour
Although we are aware that the vagina is self-cleaning, bad hygiene habits can still produce odour. The first indication that you are not maintaining proper hygiene is vaginal odour. Usually, vaginal irritation is what causes it to happen. Infection may eventually result from vaginal inflammation. Start practising proper hygiene, and every day wash the area down there with warm water to fix the problem.
2. Irritated skin
Inadequate personal hygiene can be identified if you have itchy, irritated skin. In addition to being uncomfortable, skin irritation can be a sign of an infection. Dermatitis, a medical disorder characterised by swelling, rashes, and itching, may arise from it. Sexually transmitted illnesses, bacterial vaginosis, and thrush are other causes of skin discomfort (STI).
3. Vulvovaginitis
Poor hygiene habits lead to vulvovaginitis. Girls and women of various ages are affected by this frequent disorder. It mainly happens as a result of faecal germs entering the vagina. Other signs of it include discomfort, itching, and irregular vaginal discharge.
4. Inconsistent discharge
Each woman experiences vaginal discharge differently. A typical discharge usually smells pleasant and is clean and milky in consistency. While vaginal discharge might alter during menstruation, sexual activity, or specific hygiene techniques like douching, please note that these variations are normal and not indicative of an underlying issue. However, if it persists for a long time, it might be a sign of PCOS (Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome), a yeast infection, or a fertility issue.
5. Burning sensation
Although having a burning feeling in the vagina is not typical, most women report experiencing it frequently. It can occasionally be a sign of dehydration, but it can also be caused by conditions like bacterial infections, yeast infections, STIs, and urinary tract infections (UTIs). It is acceptable to occasionally experience it, but if it becomes a daily occurrence, you should consult a doctor to determine the disease's proper cause.
6. Change in the quality of discharge (colour, odour, etc.)
If your discharge is milky, clear, or off-white in hue, it is normal. It may vary slightly during the menstrual cycle and the period of sexual activity. Dark yellow, green, brown, or grey discharge, on the other hand, may be a sign of a more serious condition. An Infection, such as chlamydia, gonorrhoea, hormonal fluctuations, or stress, could manifest as an imbalance or irregular shift in vaginal discharge.
If you've previously been treated for a vaginal yeast infection and are exhibiting similar symptoms, you may not need to visit the doctor every time you experience vaginal irritation and discharge. But, speak with your doctor if you decide to use an OTC drug and your symptoms don't go away.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
