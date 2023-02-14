Women's Health: Here Are 6 Menopause-Related Myths To Watch Out For
Read on to learn the facts about menopause and how we debunk some common misconceptions about it.
Menopause is something most women experience usually past the age of 40
It's important to keep in mind that menopause is a typical aspect of a woman's life. It normally happens beyond the age of 40, when a woman's ovaries stop producing an egg on a monthly basis and menstruation stops.
For almost half of the population, the change from pre-menopause to menopause is a totally normal aspect of life. There is still stigma attached to it, though. This opens the door to miscommunication and unwarranted anxiety. Continue reading as we debunk some common myths about menopause and share the actual truth.
Here are 7 menopause-related myths you should never believe:
Myth #1 Hot flashes are unavoidable
Each woman experiences hot flashes differently in terms of frequency and severity. There are treatments that provide relief, such as Estrogen Replacement Therapy (ERT) and Bioidentical Hormone Therapy, even though it is the most prevalent menopause symptom and can last for six months to two years (BHT).
Myth #2 Menopause lasts for a small period
The menopause transition lasts for years for the majority of women. When the ovaries decrease oestrogen and progesterone production, perimenopause begins. Each individual experiences this at a different rate. The average duration of the perimenopause is seven years, but for some people, it might last twice as long.
Myth #3 Menopause reduces sex drive
Your sex drive doesn't disappear when you go through menopause. A fulfilling sexual life is still possible. Some people may find it freeing and downright attractive to be rid of their period and birth control. Your sex drive may be affected by lower hormone levels during perimenopause and menopause. But not everyone experiences it that that. Additionally, some menopause symptoms, such as vaginal dryness, can make having sex painful or uncomfortable. If you're not into sex, that's okay too. You are not required to stop having sex, though, if you don't want to.
Myth #4 Menopausal weight gain in unavoidable
Although prevalent, unwanted weight gain after menopause is not unavoidable. Estrogen levels naturally decrease throughout perimenopause and menopause, which may result in a hormonal imbalance. In an effort to defend itself, your body reacts by storing fat, mainly around the waist, hips, and thighs. Since adipose tissue is also a source of oestrogen, as your oestrogen levels vary, your body clings on to it more and more.
Myth #5 Menopause causes bone loss
It's not necessary for menopause to coincide with severe bone loss. Get enough of the right nutrients, manage extreme hormone swings, create a bone-strengthening exercise routine, and reduce stress are just a few of the many variables you may control to prevent excessive bone loss in perimenopause and menopause.
Myth #6 It can only be treated via hormone therapy
When it comes to your body and your health throughout menopause, you always have options. Given the potential hazards associated with hormone replacement treatment (HRT), carefully weighing your alternatives is crucial. However, paying attention to your body and making lifestyle, dietary, and supplemental nutrition adjustments to support it is the most thorough and long-lasting strategy to address any symptoms of hormone imbalance. The use of herbal remedies, which have many characteristics in common with our own hormones, is one of the most efficient methods.
Keep these myths in mind and make sure to source your information on menopause only from reliable sources and your doctor.
