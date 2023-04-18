Women's Health: Foods That Are Beneficial For Health During Menopause
Foods mentioned in this article can help alleviate menopausal symptoms and promote overall health and wellbeing.
Green leafy vegetables are rich in vitamin K, which helps boost bone health
Menopause marks the end of a woman's reproductive years and signifies the onset of several hormonal changes in the body. With these changes come several health symptoms such as hot flashes, night sweats, mood swings, vaginal dryness, anxiety, weight gain, and sleep disorders among others.
To make the menopause transition smoother and keep up with the changing health needs, women need to make dietary changes and incorporate foods that are beneficial for them. In this article, we discuss foods that women should eat to keep themselves healthy when going through menopause.
Best foods for women going through menopause:
1. Soy products
Soy products such as tofu, edamame, and soy milk are rich in isoflavones, a type of plant oestrogen that mimics the function of human oestrogen in the body. These isoflavones alleviate menopausal symptoms and reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases, osteoporosis, and breast cancer. Soy products also contain plant proteins that help women maintain the muscle mass that declines as a result of ageing.
2. Fruits and vegetables
Fresh fruits and vegetables are excellent sources of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that are essential for maintaining health during menopause. Green leafy vegetables such as kale, spinach, and broccoli are particularly rich in vitamin K, which helps in bone health. Meanwhile, fruits such as berries, apples, and citrus fruits are high in vitamin C, which can help in collagen synthesis, and reduce the signs of ageing in skin.
3. Omega-3 fatty acids
Omega-3 fatty acids found in fatty fish such as salmon, sardines, and mackerel, have anti-inflammatory properties that help reduce the risk of heart diseases, diabetes, and certain types of cancer. Omega-3 also helps maintain brain health, reducing the risk of cognitive decline and memory loss.
4. Whole grains
Whole grains such as brown rice, quinoa, and barley are high in fibre, which can help reduce the risk of heart diseases, hormone imbalance, and constipation. Whole grains also contain essential vitamins including vitamin B, vitamin E, and minerals including magnesium that boost energy levels, improve bone density and reduce stress.
5. Nuts and seeds
Nuts and seeds are rich in healthy fats and fibre that promote satiety and reduce the risk of overeating. They also contain phytoestrogens, plant compounds that help alleviate menopausal symptoms such as hot flashes, night sweats, and mood swings. Nuts and seeds also contain essential minerals including magnesium, potassium, and calcium that are important for maintaining bone health.
6. Calcium and vitamin D
Calcium and vitamin D are essential nutrients for maintaining healthy bones during menopause. Calcium is found in milk, cheese, yogurt, and leafy greens such as kale, spinach, and broccoli. Meanwhile, vitamin D is synthesised when the skin is exposed to sunlight, and can also be found in fortified dairy products, and fatty fish. Women going through menopause should consider taking supplements if they are not getting adequate amounts of these nutrients from their diet.
7. Fermented foods
Fermented foods such as kefir, yogurt, sauerkraut, and kimchi contain beneficial bacteria that support gut health and digestion. These foods also contain phytoestrogens which may help improve hormone balance and reduce inflammation.
Women going through menopause should incorporate these foods into their diet to balance hormones, maintain bone health, boost energy levels, and reduce the risk of chronic diseases. It is also important to work with a healthcare provider to ensure a well-rounded approach to menopause management.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
