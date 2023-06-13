Women's Health: Follow These Tips To Reduce Risk Of Osteoporosis During Pregnancy
By taking these preventive measures, women can reduce the risk of developing osteoporosis not only during pregnancy but also in the future.
Osteoporosis is a condition where bones become fragile and brittle due to tissue loss, making them more likely to fracture. During pregnancy, the body undergoes significant changes that increase the risk of osteoporosis.
Hormonal changes during pregnancy, such as an increase in oestrogen levels, lead to an increase in bone density. However, after delivery, the levels of oestrogen drop, causing the bones to lose density, which makes them more susceptible to fractures. Read on as we share tips that you can follow to reduce your risk of osteoporosis.
10 Tips to help reduce your risk of osteoporosis during pregnancy:
1. Ensure a balanced diet
A balanced diet, rich in calcium and vitamin D, is an important factor in reducing the risk of osteoporosis during pregnancy. Dairy products, oily fish, nuts, and green leafy vegetables are excellent sources of calcium. Similarly, oily fish, egg yolk, and fortified cereals are a rich source of vitamin D that aids in the absorption of calcium.
2. Quit smoking
Smoking is reputed for its significant negative impact on bone health. During pregnancy, it increases the risk of osteoporosis for both the mother and the baby. It is therefore recommended that women quit smoking during pregnancy to reduce the risk of osteoporosis.
3. Regular exercise
Regular exercise improves bone density and helps maintain overall bone health. Women should engage in weight-bearing exercises and resistance training to reduce the loss of bone density during pregnancy.
4. Limit alcohol intake
Studies have shown that excessive alcohol consumption decreases bone density and increases the risk of osteoporosis. To reduce the risk of developing osteoporosis during pregnancy, it is advisable to limit alcohol intake.
5. Avoid caffeine
Caffeine can interfere with the absorption of calcium and contribute to bone loss. Reducing intake of caffeinated drinks including coffee, tea, and soft drinks during pregnancy can reduce the risk of osteoporosis.
6. Stay hydrated
Drinking plenty of water is important for the proper functioning of the body. It helps prevent dehydration and ensures that bones remain healthy and strong during pregnancy.
7. Regular checkups with doctor
Prenatal care is important to maintaining pregnancy health. Regular check-ups with your doctor can help to identify and monitor any risks of developing osteoporosis.
8. Take NHS supplements
NHS suggests that pregnant women take a prenatal vitamin supplement that provides at least 10mcg of vitamin D. This helps to ensure that the body is getting the right nutrients for healthy bone development.
9. Avoid phosphate additives
Some processed foods contain phosphate additives, which may contribute to bone loss and osteoporosis. It is advisable to avoid such foods during pregnancy.
10. Quit non-prescriptive medications
Some over-the-counter medications such as antacids, corticosteroids, and some anticonvulsants can interfere with calcium absorption and contribute to bone loss. If these medications are necessary, discuss them with your doctor.
Overall, the risk of osteoporosis during pregnancy can be increased due to hormonal changes, increased demands for calcium, and lifestyle changes. Pregnant women should take appropriate measures to minimise the risk of osteoporosis.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
