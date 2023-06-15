Women's Health: Experiencing Hot Flashes Due To Menopause? Try These Relief Tips To Feel Better
Try these simple tips to manage hot flashes that may be brought on by menopause.
Regular exercise can help alleviate hot flashes
Menopause is a normal process in a woman's life cycle when she stops menstruating permanently. It usually occurs between the ages of 45 to 55, and the process can take several years. During this time, hormonal changes take place in a woman's body which affects her physical and emotional well-being. One of the most common symptoms of menopause is hot flashes.
Hot flashes are sudden and intense feelings of heat that spreads throughout a woman's body, usually starting in the chest and moving towards the head and face. It causes sweating, flushing, and an increased heart rate, which makes the woman feel uncomfortable. Hot flashes can last anywhere from a few seconds to several minutes and occur several times a day. They can also come and go for years.
The exact cause of hot flashes is unknown, but researchers believe it's due to hormonal changes. During menopause, a woman's estrogen levels decrease, which affects the body's temperature regulation system. Luckily, there are relief tips to subdue this symptom of menopause. Read on as we share some tips.
Here are tips to help you manage hot flashes:
1. Dress in layers
Wearing layers makes it easy to remove clothing when you experience a hot flash and to put it back on once the hot flash is over. This can help you stay comfortable and avoid sweating excessively.
2. Keep cool
To avoid overheating, keep the temperature in your home or office cool. Use a fan or air conditioner, if possible, to help regulate the temperature.
3. Exercise
Regular exercise can help alleviate hot flashes. It can also help improve your mood and overall health.
4. Stay hydrated
Drinking plenty of water can help you stay cool and reduce hot flashes. Try to drink at least 8 glasses of water a day.
5. Avoid triggers
Certain foods and drinks, such as spicy foods, caffeine, and alcohol, can trigger hot flashes. Try to limit or avoid these triggers.
6. Relaxation techniques
Practicing relaxation techniques such as yoga, meditation, or deep breathing can help ease stress and reduce the likelihood of hot flashes.
7. Acupuncture
Some women find acupuncture to be helpful in reducing the frequency and severity of hot flashes.
8. Hormone replacement therapy
Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) can be effective in reducing hot flashes. However, there are risks associated with HRT, so be sure to discuss the pros and cons with your doctor.
9. Herbal supplements
Some women find relief from hot flashes by taking herbal supplements, such as black cohosh or soy isoflavones. Be sure to talk to your doctor before taking any supplements.
10. Talk to your doctor
If your hot flashes are particularly severe or are interfering with your daily life, talk to your doctor. They can recommend additional treatments or refer you to a specialist if needed.
11. Follow a healthy diet
Consuming healthy foods such as whole grains, fruits, and vegetables while avoiding spicy and caffeinated foods can reduce the frequency of hot flashes.
In summary, menopause is a natural occurrence in women's lives where hormonal changes take place, leading to various symptoms, including hot flashes. With lifestyle changes and other tips, the intensity of hot flashes can be reduced to make the menopausal transition much more manageable.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
