Women's Health: Early Signs Of Pre-Menopause
Below we share a list of signs that might indicate you are nearing pre-menopause.
Pre-menopause refers to the period in a woman's life leading up to menopause, during which she may begin to experience hormonal changes and symptoms associated with the eventual end of her menstrual cycle.
This phase is part of a broader process called perimenopause, which encompasses the time before menopause and the first year after the final menstrual period. Keep reading as we share a list of signs that might indicate you are nearing pre-menopause.
10 Early signs of pre-menopause:
1. Irregular periods
Periods may become shorter, longer, heavier, or lighter. You may also skip periods. Keep a menstrual diary to track changes. Consult your doctor to rule out other conditions and discuss options like hormonal contraceptives to regulate cycles.
2. Hot flashes and night sweats
Sudden feelings of heat, often with sweating and reddening of the skin, typically affecting the upper body. Wear layers, keep your bedroom cool, and avoid triggers like spicy food and caffeine. Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) or other medications may be considered.
3. Sleep disturbances
Difficulty falling asleep, staying asleep, or waking up too early. Maintain a regular sleep schedule, create a relaxing bedtime routine, and avoid caffeine and electronic screens before bed. Discuss sleep aids or HRT with your doctor if needed.
4. Mood changes
Increased irritability, anxiety, or depression can be caused due to pre-menopause. Practice stress-reduction techniques like yoga, meditation, or exercise. Seek support from friends, family, or a therapist. Antidepressants or HRT may be beneficial.
5. Decreased libido
Reduced interest in sexual activity may be a sign. Communicate openly with your partner about your feelings. Consider seeing a therapist specialising in sexual health. Hormonal treatments or lubricants can help alleviate discomfort.
6. Vaginal dryness and discomfort
Dryness, itching, or pain during intercourse can be due to pre-menopause. Use over-the-counter lubricants or vaginal moisturisers. Prescription oestrogen creams or rings can provide relief. Stay hydrated and avoid douching or using harsh soaps.
7. Weight gain
Pre-menopause may lead to an increase in weight, particularly around the abdomen. Maintain a healthy diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and lean proteins. Incorporate regular physical activity, including both cardio and strength training. Monitor portion sizes and avoid high-calorie snacks.
8. Memory problems and difficulty concentrating
Pre-menopause might cause trouble remembering things or staying focused. Engage in brain-stimulating activities like puzzles or reading. Stay organised with to-do lists and reminders. Ensure adequate sleep and manage stress effectively.
9. Joint and muscle aches
It may also cause generalised body aches and stiffness, particularly in the morning. Stay active with regular exercise, including stretching and strength training. Use over-the-counter pain relief if needed. Consider supplements like calcium and vitamin D, and discuss with your doctor the possibility of HRT.
10. Changes in hair and skin
Thinning hair, dry skin, or changes in texture. Use gentle, moisturising skin and hair care products. Protect your skin from the sun and stay hydrated. Biotin supplements might help with hair health, but consult your doctor before starting any new supplement.
If symptoms become severe or significantly impact your quality of life, it's important to seek medical advice. Treatments like HRT, non-hormonal medications, and lifestyle modifications can greatly alleviate symptoms and improve your well-being.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
