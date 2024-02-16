Women's Health: Do You Have PCOS? These Dietary Tips Can Help Improve Your Mental Health
In this article, we list dietary changes you can make for better mental health if you have PCOS.
Antioxidants found in fruits and vegetables have been associated with improved mental health
Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal disorder commonly found in women of reproductive age. It is characterised by cysts on the ovaries, irregular periods, excess androgen (male hormone) levels, and other symptoms such as weight gain, acne, and hair growth. PCOS can also affect mental health.
The hormonal imbalances, physical symptoms, and difficulties in conceiving associated with PCOS can lead to anxiety, depression, mood swings, and decreased quality of life. Women with PCOS also have a higher risk of developing conditions like bipolar disorder and eating disorders. Fortunately, certain dietary changes can help manage these symptoms. Read on as we share a few of these tips.
Here are a few dietary tips that can help improve mental health in PCOS:
1. Consume a balanced diet
Eating a well-balanced diet with a variety of nutrients is essential for overall health, including mental well-being. Include whole grains, lean proteins, fruits, vegetables, and healthy fats in your meals.
2. Choose low-glycemic index (GI) foods
Opt for foods with a low glycemic index, like whole grains, legumes, and non-starchy vegetables. These foods release sugar into the bloodstream more gradually and can help stabilise mood and energy levels.
3. Control sugar intake
Limiting your consumption of added sugars and refined carbohydrates can help regulate blood sugar levels and prevent energy crashes and mood swings.
4. Include omega-3 fatty acids
Omega-3 fatty acids, found in fatty fish, walnuts, and flaxseeds, have been linked to improved mood and decreased symptoms of depression. Including these in your diet may have mental health benefits.
5. Stay hydrated
Dehydration can affect your mood and cognitive function. Aim to drink enough water throughout the day to stay properly hydrated.
6. Consider antioxidant-rich foods
Antioxidants found in fruits and vegetables, such as berries, spinach, and broccoli, have been associated with improved mental health. They help combat oxidative stress and inflammation, which are factors that can contribute to mood disorders.
7. Prioritise gut health
A healthy gut contributes to overall well-being, including mental health. Include probiotic-rich foods like yogurt, kefir, and fermented vegetables in your diet to support gut health.
8. Manage caffeine intake
Caffeine can affect sleep patterns and exacerbate anxiety symptoms. It is advisable to moderate your caffeine consumption, especially if you notice negative effects on your mental well-being.
9. Avoid alcohol and limit caffeine
Alcohol can have negative effects on mental health, including depression and anxiety. It is suggested to consume alcohol in moderation or avoid it altogether.
10. Seek professional advice
Consulting with a registered dietitian or a healthcare professional experienced in PCOS can provide personalised guidance for your dietary needs to improve both physical and mental health.
These dietary tips can help improve mental health in PCOS by supporting hormone regulation, stabilising blood sugar levels, reducing inflammation and oxidative stress, and maintaining overall physical health. However, it's important to note that diet alone cannot replace professional mental health support, and it's always advisable to reach out to a healthcare provider if you are experiencing mental health concerns.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
