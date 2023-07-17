Women's Health: 8 Ayurvedic Remedies For Menopause Symptoms
Try adding these beneficial Ayurvedic herbs to your routine to ease menopause symptoms.
Adding Ayurvedic herbs to your diet can help manage menopause symptoms
Hot flashes, weight gain, decreased metabolism, and heart activity, loss of libido, dryness in the vagina, bone and joint problems, urinary incontinence, and night sweats are just a few of the uncomfortable symptoms of menopause.
Additionally, mental functions are impacted by variations in levels of female reproductive hormones including progesterone and oestrogen, which can lead to mood swings, melancholy, exhaustion, anxiety, and sleeplessness. The traditional Indian medical system known as ayurveda has some amazing remedies to help women entering this era of life feel less anxious.
Knowing the causes and signs of menopause as well as using some straightforward natural therapies to ease physical discomfort will help a woman age gracefully. Continue reading as we share ayurvedic remedies to help you manage your menopause symptoms.
Here are 8 Ayurvedic herbs-based remedies for menopause symptoms:
1. Ashwagandha
It helps reduce stress, anxiety, and irritability associated with menopause. Ashwagandha is also beneficial in boosting overall health. Take 1-2 teaspoons of ashwagandha powder with warm milk before bedtime.
2. Shatavari
It has a balancing effect on hormones and can aid in reducing hot flashes. Mix 1 teaspoon of shatavari powder in warm water or milk and have it once daily.
3. Brahmi
It improves memory and cognitive functions that may be affected during menopause. Consume 1 teaspoon of brahmi powder with honey or warm water daily.
4. Triphala
It promotes regular bowel movements, helps with digestion, and may alleviate constipation during menopause. Take 1-2 teaspoons of triphala powder with warm water before bedtime.
5. Licorice (Yashtimadhu)
It helps balance hormone levels and may reduce symptoms like mood swings and hot flashes. Drink licorice tea by boiling 1 teaspoon of licorice root in a cup of water for 10 minutes. Strain and drink it once daily.
6. Aloe Vera
It can soothe vaginal dryness, itching, and irritation. Apply pure aloe vera gel to the affected area or use aloe vera suppositories as per the recommended dosage.
7. Fennel
Hot flashes are caused by the body rapidly heating up due to an imbalance in the pitta and kapha doshas that results from the significant increase in vata dosha that occurs during menopause. Fennel seeds have a cooling effect that naturally reduces vata and helps to regulate sweating and body temperature.
8. Garlic
In addition to losing tissue mass and having lower oestrogen levels, menopause causes a weakening of the bones, muscles, and joints in women, which increases their risk of developing osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, and other disabling joint conditions. Garlic is well known for its potent anti-inflammatory properties, which greatly strengthen bones, joints, and muscles.
9. Giloy
Giloy might help assist women to manage fever, cough, and other ailments as well as prevent a severely wrinkled appearance during menopause. It is an excellent tonic that boosts immunity and slows down skin ageing. Giloy juice also provides helpful osteoprotective features and prevents osteoporosis and arthritis in elderly women because oestrogen levels drop during menopause and the hormone is essential for strengthening bones and joints.
Remember to consult a qualified Ayurvedic practitioner or healthcare provider before starting any Ayurvedic remedies to ensure they are suitable for your individual condition.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
