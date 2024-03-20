Women's Health: 5 Common Gynaecological Conditions Women Must Not Ignore
Here let's discuss some common gynaecological problems in women.
PCOS can cause long-term issues like type-2 diabetes and heart disease if left untreated
From menstruation to menopause, a woman's body goes through multiple changes at different ages. These phases not only affect the physical appearance but contribute to hormonal shifts. Along with these changes, many gynaecological problems come uninvited. Every woman suffers from one or more gynaecological problems at some point in her lifetime. Most of these can be managed and treated properly. However, it is important to diagnose these timely and seek medical help. Here let's discuss some common gynaecological problems in women.
5 common gynaecological conditions in women
Dr Aruna Kalra, Director, Obstetrics and Gynaecology at CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram explains the top 5 gynaecological problems that can affect women. Take a look at the list:
1. Endometriosis:
When tissue resembling the lining of the uterus grows outside of it, it is known as endometriosis. This condition frequently causes excruciating pelvic discomfort, difficult menstruation and infertility. Ignoring endometriosis can lead to adhesions and ovarian cysts among other potential consequences, as well as increased symptoms and a reduced quality of life. Hormone therapy, surgery or early diagnosis and treatment can help reduce symptoms and maintain fertility.
2. Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS):
Ovarian cysts, high levels of testosterone and irregular menstruation are the hallmarks of PCOS, a hormonal condition. Infertility, hirsutism (excessive hair growth), weight gain and acne are all possible side effects of PCOS in women. PCOS can cause long-term problems including type-2 diabetes and heart disease if left untreated. Managing PCOS requires changing one's lifestyle and diet and using medicines to regulate symptoms and menstrual cycles.
3. Uterine fibroids:
Non-cancerous growths in the uterus called fibroids may put pressure on the bladder or rectum, cause pelvic pain and result in excessive menstrual bleeding. Ignoring fibroids can result in problems with fertility and anemia from excessive bleeding. Medication to relieve symptoms, minimally invasive techniques such as uterine artery embolization, and surgical treatments like myomectomy or hysterectomy are available as forms of treatment.
4. Pelvic inflammatory disease (PID):
PID is an infection of the female reproductive system that is frequently brought on by gonorrhoea or chlamydia, two sexually transmitted diseases. Ignoring PID increases the chance of an ectopic pregnancy, infertility and chronic pelvic pain. Antibiotic therapy must be started right away to avoid problems and protect reproductive health.
5. Cervical dysplasia:
The term 'cervical dysplasia' describes abnormal alterations in the cervix's cells, which are frequently brought on by an HPV infection. If cervical dysplasia is ignored, untreated cervical cancer may result. Cervical dysplasia can be prevented and detected early for successful treatment, such as treatments like cone biopsy or loop electrosurgical excision procedure (LEEP), with the support of routine cervical screening (Pap smears) and HPV immunization.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.