Warning Signs Of Gynaecological Cancer Women Shouldn't Ignore
Several types of gynaecological cancers can affect women. Here are some alarming signs and symptoms every women must be aware of.
Early diagnosis can help treat the cancer on time
A woman's body tends to undergo changes at every stage of life. While the transition is completely normal but there will be some changes that can be bothersome and maybe the symptoms of some serious health condition. There are 4 types of gynaecological cancers such as cervical cancer that begins from the cells lining of the cervix, ovarian cancer that starts in the ovaries, uterine cancer that originates from the uterus, and fallopian tube cancer occurring in women with a history of ovarian or breast cancer. The number of women suffering from gynaecological cancers is rising in India. Thus, early diagnosis of symptoms can aid proper treatment and reduce mortality. Here are the symptoms you must watch out for.
These are the symptoms of gynaecological cancers
Abdominal and pelvic pain: Ovarian cancer can invite back and abdominal pain while pelvic pain can be seen in the patients having uterine cancer. Likewise, bloating is a symptom of cervical cancer. In case, there is a pain in the same location for over a month then immediately consult the doctor.
Bleeding or discharge: Do you bleed after intercourse or in between your periods? Then, beware! It can be worrisome and you will have to seek medical attention as bleeding and discharge can be the symptoms of ovarian, uterine, and cervical cancer.
Tiredness: Do you feel fatigued all the time? Then, it is time to get yourself evaluated as it can also be the symptom of gynaecological cancer.
Unintentional weight loss: Is there sudden weight loss even when you haven't changed your diet or exercise pattern then you must be watchful of it. Unexplained weight loss can be dangerous for the health.
Diarrhoea or constipation: Change in your bowel and bladder habits, constipation or diarrhea or even frequent urination are also few noticeable symptoms.
Also, those changes in one's vulva color or skin (that is a rash, sores, warts, or ulcers) are also the symptoms that need to be managed.
