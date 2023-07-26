Pregnancy: 9 FAQs About Breastfeeding Expecting Mothers Might Have
Read on as we discuss some of the most frequently asked questions regarding breastfeeding.
Breastfeeding boosts the health of the baby as well as the mother
Breast milk is considered to be the ideal source of nutrition for infants, as it contains all the necessary nutrients, antibodies, and enzymes that help in the healthy growth and development of the baby. It provides the right balance of proteins, fats, carbohydrates, vitamins, and minerals required for the baby's overall health and immune system.
Breastfeeding is also beneficial for both the baby and the mother. Breastfeeding being an essential part of motherhood can lead to one having many questions. Continue reading as we discuss some of the most frequently asked questions regarding breastfeeding.
9 FAQs regarding breastfeeding expecting mothers might have:
1. How often should I breastfeed my baby?
It is recommended to breastfeed your baby whenever they show signs of hunger, usually 8-12 times a day. This will ensure they are getting enough milk and help establish a good milk supply.
2. How long should each breastfeeding session last?
Every baby is different, but breastfeeding sessions typically last around 10-20 minutes on each breast. It is important to let the baby nurse until they are satisfied and release the breast naturally.
3. How can I tell if my baby is getting enough milk?
Signs of your baby getting enough milk include steady weight gain, at least six wet diapers a day, and noticeable swallowing sounds and movements while nursing. Consult your paediatrician if you have concerns.
4. Can I breastfeed while taking medication?
In many cases, it is safe to breastfeed while taking certain medications. However, it is essential to consult your doctor or a lactation consultant to ensure the medication is compatible with breastfeeding and doesn't harm the baby.
5. Can I drink alcohol while breastfeeding?
It is generally recommended to limit alcohol intake or avoid it altogether while breastfeeding. If you want to indulge in a drink occasionally, wait at least two hours per alcoholic beverage before nursing.
6. How can I increase my milk supply?
To increase your milk supply, nurse your baby frequently and ensure they are effectively draining the breast. Pumping between feedings, staying well-hydrated, and eating a balanced diet also help maintain and boost milk production.
7. What should I do if I experience sore nipples?
Sore nipples are common in the early stages of breastfeeding. Ensure your baby is properly latched onto the breast, keep nipples clean and dry, and apply cream or coconut oil to soothe any discomfort.
8. Can I continue breastfeeding if I have a cold or the flu?
Yes, you can continue breastfeeding even if you have a cold or the flu. Breast milk contains antibodies that help protect your baby from illnesses, and it is unlikely for them to contract the same virus through breastfeeding.
9. When should I start weaning?
The WHO recommends exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months, followed by continued breastfeeding along with complementary foods for up to two years or beyond. The timing of weaning is a personal decision based on the mother and baby's needs and readiness.
Overall, breastfeeding is considered a healthy and beneficial practice for both the baby and the mother. However, it is always recommended to consult with healthcare professionals for personalised advice and support.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
