Periods: Try These Home Remedies For Relief From Menstrual Cramps
Menstruation: In this article, we share home remedies you can try to ease off menstrual cramps.
Periods: A relaxing massage may help reduce cramps
When you're menstruating, it's normal to have soreness in the areas around your lower back, thighs, and belly. Your womb's muscles tense up and release throughout your period to aid in shedding extra lining. Cramps might occur sometimes and indicate that your muscles are active.
Even if period cramps are normal, they can be very difficult to manage as they might last throughout the bleeding cycle. Certain foods, exercises, and remedies have been proven to helpful in managing these cramps. In this article, we share home remedies you can try to ease off menstrual cramps.
Try these home remedies to reduce your menstrual cramps:
1. Massage with essential oils
A simple massage might be beneficial in reducing period cramps. The massage therapist going over your belly, side, and back as you press particular pressure points as you go through your menstrual cycle may be helpful. For an aromatherapy massage, using essential oils may have further advantages. According to research, aromatherapy and massage treatment helps ease period discomfort. Several useful essential oils are peppermint, lavender, rose, and so on.
2. Make dietary changes
Dietary adjustments might lessen cramping throughout the menstrual cycle. The body may remain healthy by consuming a balanced diet high in omega-3 fatty acids, fruits, vegetables, nuts, lean meats, and whole grains. Increasing your fluid intake will aid in keeping your body hydrated. Muscle cramping is frequently brought on by dehydration.
3. Try acupuncture
Period cramps can be relieved by acupuncture. This traditional Asian medicinal technique is supposed to reduce inflammation, calm the nervous system, and increase blood flow to the internal organs. Numerous research has revealed that people that have tried acupuncture experience no adverse effects and much decreased period discomfort. However, more research is needed on this.
4. Try herbal teas
Menstrual cramps may be eased by a few types of herbal tea. Despite the lack of research on the topic, menstruation women have long utilised tea as a pain reliever in many cultures. Since they are comforting to the body, chamomile and peppermint teas are frequently advised for menstruation discomfort. Other teas linked to dysmenorrhea include those brewed from fennel and ginger.
5. Take supplements
The specific mechanism of action of several dietary supplements is unknown. However, several studies have suggested that they may help relieve period cramps. A study on magnesium was proven to be significantly more efficient in relieving cramps than placebos, according to the Trusted Source on its usage in gynaecology. Cinnamon, fennel, and ginger have all been linked to decreased period discomfort, according to research on their efficacy. Furthermore, cinnamon seems to reduce the length of the agony.
6. Eat anti-inflammatory foods
Menstrual cramps may be naturally alleviated by certain foods. Anti-inflammatory foods can ease uterine tension and improve blood flow. Try eating some berries, tomatoes, pineapples, herbs, and spices like turmeric, ginger, or garlic. Inflammation can also be reduced by eating leafy green vegetables, almonds, walnuts, and fatty seafood like salmon.
Follow these DIY remedies to reduce and manage your period cramps. You can also try incorporating some yoga and other exercises that might provide relief.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.