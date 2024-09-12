Dealing With PCOS? Here Are Food Swaps To Support Your Health
Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra shares tips on maintaining PCOS symptoms.
White sugar can be replaced with sugars present in fruits, dates & dried fruits like raisins, berries etc
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal disorder that affects women. The condition has several symptoms, such as weight gain, facial hair growth, and irregular periods. However, making some changes in your dietary choices can help in managing PCOS symptoms. For women suffering from PCOS, swapping unhealthy foods with healthy alternatives can aid in weight management and hormonal balance. Nutritionist Pooja Malhotra shares some suggestions for your diet. In a video shared on Instagram, Pooja says, "Top healthy swaps if you are struggling with PCOS. Swap refined flour for complex carbs, dairy for plant milk, refined vegetable oils for Mufa and omega-3, all kinds of sugar with natural sugars, in short, all processed food with fresh home-good meals. Swap gadgets for sleep, plastic containers with steel and glass containers, sedentary lifestyle for activity and exercise."
In the caption, Pooja Malhotra explains these food swaps in detail:
1. Refined flour with complex carbs
Complex carbs like millet, oats, legumes, and quinoa are rich in fibre and help in detoxification. They also provide essential nutrients and are a key factor in a weight loss diet. Unlike simple carbs, they do not cause blood glucose spikes.
2. Cow's milk with soy or nut milk
Dairy products can cause acne and also elevate your insulin levels. Replacing them with dairy alternatives will help in weight loss.
3. Refined oil with healthy oil
Sunflower oil's use should be minimised. You should use olive/ peanut/ sesame/ avocado and other healthy oils such as mustard oil. Desi ghee and coconut oil can also be included in moderation.
4. All forms of sugar with natural sugar
White sugar, brown sugar, demerara, honey, jaggery and maple syrup can be replaced with sugars present in fruits, dates and dried fruits like raisins, berries etc.
5. Additional swaps
Swap gadgets with sleep, plastic containers with glassware and stainless steel and a sedentary lifestyle with exercise and activity for a better life and controlled PCOS symptoms.
See the post here:
Apply these food swaps in your daily diet to fight against PCOS.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.