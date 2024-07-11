PCOS: Improve Your Insulin Resistance With These Effective Tips
Here we share a list of tips you can try to improve your insulin resistance.
Insulin resistance is a condition where the body's cells become less responsive to the hormone insulin, leading to higher blood sugar levels and often resulting in the pancreas producing more insulin to compensate. Women with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) are particularly susceptible to insulin resistance due to hormonal imbalances and increased production of androgens. This negative effect exacerbates PCOS symptoms, including weight gain, irregular menstrual cycles, and increased risk of type 2 diabetes. However, various lifestyle changes and management tips can help improve insulin resistance. In this article, we share a list of tips you can try to improve your insulin resistance. Implementing these tips can mitigate the adverse effects of PCOS on insulin resistance, promoting better metabolic and reproductive health.
Here are 10 effective tips to help improve insulin resistance in women with PCOS
1. Maintain a balanced diet
Eating a balanced diet rich in whole grains, lean proteins, healthy fats, and plenty of fruits and vegetables can stabilise blood sugar levels and reduce insulin resistance. It supports overall nutrition, weight management, and reduces inflammation.
2. Exercise regularly
Physical activity increases insulin sensitivity, helping cells use glucose more effectively. It promotes cardiovascular health, aids in weight management, and boosts mood and energy levels.
3. Lose excess weight
Reducing body fat can lower insulin levels and improve insulin sensitivity. It decreases the risk of developing diabetes, heart disease, and other PCOS-related complications.
4. Limit carbohydrate intake
Reducing the intake of refined carbs and sugars can prevent spikes in blood sugar and insulin levels. It helps in maintaining steady energy levels and supports weight loss.
5. Consume anti-inflammatory foods
Foods like fatty fish, leafy greens, nuts, and berries reduce inflammation, which is linked to insulin resistance. They support overall health, reduce chronic disease risk, and improve metabolic function.
6. Incorporate high-fibre foods
Fibre slows down the absorption of sugar into the bloodstream, helping to stabilise blood sugar levels. It promotes digestive health, supports weight management, and reduces cholesterol levels.
7. Get adequate sleep
Quality sleep regulates hormones that affect insulin sensitivity and hunger. Better regulation of hormones hugely improves your overall health. It improves mood, cognitive function, and overall well-being.
8. Manage stress
Chronic stress can increase insulin resistance; practicing stress-reducing techniques like meditation, yoga, or deep breathing can help. It enhances mental health, reduces anxiety, and improves overall quality of life.
9. Stay hydrated
Drinking plenty of water helps maintain proper metabolic function and can prevent overeating. It supports kidney function, aids in digestion, and helps in maintaining a healthy weight.
10. Consider supplements
Supplements like inositol, omega-3 fatty acids, and vitamin D have been shown to improve insulin sensitivity. They can provide additional support for metabolic health, reduce inflammation, and improve overall nutrient status.
By incorporating these tips into their lifestyle, women with PCOS can manage insulin resistance more effectively and improve their overall health, reducing the risk of long-term complications associated with the condition.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
