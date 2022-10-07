PCOS: How Does PCOS Affect Your Mental Health? Here's How To Improve It
Mental Health: In this article, we discuss how PCOS affects our mental health and what we can do to improve it.
PCOS: Exercising not only helps lose weight gained due to PCOS but also helps boost mood
In addition to infertility, obesity, and abundant facial hair in women, polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), a hormonal imbalance, can result in serious mental health problems like anxiety, sadness, and eating disorders. While unwanted body hair and weight gain can be upsetting, irregular menstrual cycles are the PCOS symptom most strongly linked to psychological issues.
Keeping these symptoms in mind, it is necessary to understand how these issues can be dealt with in a healthy and effective manner. In this article, we discuss how PCOS affects our mental health and what we can do to improve it.
How does PCOS affect your mental health?
According to research, depression and anxiety are prevalent among women with PCOS but can go unnoticed and untreated. The signs of PCOS, which include excessive weight gain, acne, and infertility, decrease motivation and heighten feelings of unworthiness and poor self-esteem.
It can be challenging to take care of oneself, live a healthy lifestyle, and make the best health decisions when one's mental well-being is poor. According to a study, women with PCOS had a higher chance of developing depressive disorders than those without the condition. The physiological issues caused by PCOS lead to a breakdown in one's emotional well-being.
1. Physical symptoms
The reason why persons with PCOS are more likely to experience anxiety and sadness is unknown. It can be brought on by PCOS symptoms, the disorder's hormonal variations, or a combination of yet-unknown variables.
Infertility and excessive face and body hair are two signs of PCOS. Some PCOS sufferers claim to experience feelings of frustration and anxiety related to their infertility, weight, excessive body and facial hair, or lack of control over their health and bodies. Which traits a person may find upsetting will depend on their values and the culture in which they live. The mental health of those without PCOS might also be affected by these traits.
2. Influence of hormones
Researchers have investigated whether the elevated risk for anxiety and depression in PCOS is due to variations in hormone levels. Insulin levels in the blood are greater in certain PCOS patients because of insulin resistance. Although other studies revealed no difference, one found that having more insulin resistance increased the risk for depression. Increased research is required, although one study found that those with higher insulin resistance reported more feelings of worry.
In women with PCOS, higher levels of DHEAS (a kind of androgen hormone) may be linked to an increased risk for depression and anxiety, albeit this was only discovered in one study, and further investigation is required.
3. Influence of brain activity
There may be reduced levels of certain neurotransmitters in PCOS patients who experience anxiety or despair. Neurotransmitters like serotonin, a chemical messenger in the brain system linked to pleasant emotions, are crucial in the development of sadness and anxiety. According to one study, those with PCOS who have low levels of serotonin and other neurotransmitters have greater depressive and anxious symptoms.
How to improve your mental health if you have PCOS?
Your doctor would probably address the exact underlying cause of your depression if you have PCOS in addition to other mental disorders. An example would be to try a low-carb diet if you have insulin resistance. You can alter your way of life to reduce weight if you're fat.
Birth control tablets may be provided to you if you have a hormonal imbalance, including an excess of androgen. Treatment for depression itself may be one of the additional therapies. One of the best therapies for depression is talk therapy, sometimes known as counselling.
Besides seeking professional help, making positive changes to your lifestyle may also help in managing and improving these symptoms. You can do so by:
- Following a healthy diet to manage and reduce weight gain which is a common symptom of PCOS.
- Working out regularly improves physical health and it also boosts the production of happy hormones that may be affected by PCOS.
- Drink in moderation as alcohol is a depressant and can worsen feelings of sadness and other mental disorders.
Make sure to speak to a professional to seek the correct help.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.