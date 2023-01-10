PCOS: Understanding The 4 Types Of PCOS
The first step of PCOS prevention is to understand it completely. In this article, we understand what types of PCOS exist.
In the case of PCOS, the ovaries create abnormally high levels of androgens, the male sex hormones that are typically present in women in trace amounts. The many little cysts that develop in the ovaries are known as a polycystic ovarian syndrome. Although some women even without disease do develop cysts, some individuals who suffer from it do not.
A mature egg is discharged from an ovary during ovulation. This takes place so that male sperm can fertilise it. During your period, the egg is expelled from the body if it is not fertilised. A woman may occasionally produce insufficient amounts of the hormones required for ovulation.
The ovaries may grow a large number of tiny cysts when ovulation is absent. Androgens are hormones that these cysts produce. Androgen levels are frequently elevated in women with PCOS. This may worsen a woman's menstrual cycle issues. And many of the symptoms of PCOS can be brought on by it.
Medication is a common component of PCOS treatment. Although it doesn't treat PCOS, this can help with symptoms and even some health issues. The first step of PCOS prevention is to understand it completely. In this article, we understand what types of PCOS exist.
Here are the 4 types of PCOS you must look out for:
1. Insulin resistant
Around 70% of persons have this kind of PCOS, making it the most prevalent. In essence, insulin resistance occurs when the body has higher-than-normal levels of insulin or hyperinsulinemia. This occurs when our cells become a little numb to the impact of insulin, causing the pancreas to secrete increasing amounts of the hormone until the cells understand what is happening.
You can have trouble losing weight, carry extra weight in your stomach or belly, crave sugar, and have symptoms like weariness or mental fog if you have this type of PCOS. Increased androgen levels, which result in problems like too much hair, male pattern baldness, and acne, are caused by high insulin levels.
Frequently, medical professionals will only check your glucose or HbA1c readings, which, while providing some information about your blood sugar levels, fall short of providing the whole picture. You MUST get your fasting insulin checked in order to rule out insulin resistance. Less than 10 mIU/L (60 pmol/L) of fasting insulin is normal.
2. Adrenal PCOS
When you experience an abnormal stress response, you develop adrenal PCOS. Typically, your DHEA-S (a particular androgen produced by the adrenal glands) levels rise while you are under prolonged stress. DHEA-S levels are often not examined, unlike testosterone, which is why many women receive incorrect diagnoses for a different kind of PCOS. Your polycystic ovarian syndrome's aetiology will be identified by a specialist who is familiar with the many forms of PCOS.
Certain herbs, including liquorice, rhodiola, and withania, can aid in the body's capacity to adjust and cope with stress. Magnesium, vitamin B5, and vitamin C are other nutrients that are crucial for supporting the brain system and adrenal glands. When choosing which supplements to take and the proper dosages, particularly when it comes to herbs, you should see a specialist because they could not be the best choice for you.
3. Post-pill PCOS
Some people who quit using oral contraceptives develop post-pill PCOS. In this type, no symptoms like acne, irregular periods, or excessive hair growth existed before the pill was ever started. Because of the kinds of artificial progestins used in oral contraceptives like Ginet, Yasmin, and Yaz, this type of PCOS frequently affects them.
Your ovaries essentially have a party after you stop using the pill, and there is a natural increase in androgens, which might create the classic symptoms of PCOS; however, there is no insulin resistance in this variety. After discontinuing the medication for 3 to 6 months, I frequently observe this in my clients.
4. Inflammatory PCOS
Chronic inflammation in inflammatory PCOS causes the ovaries to produce too much testosterone, which leads to physical discomfort and problems ovulating. Headaches, joint discomfort, unexplained exhaustion, eczema, and IBS are all indications of inflammation in this form of PCOS. A blood test will typically reveal elevated inflammatory markers, such as a high CRP (C reactive protein) above 5. Other tests, such as fasting glucose, and insulin are within the normal range but can show variations due to inflammation.
To decrease general inflammation, it is crucial to fix leaky gut tissue, balance gut flora, enhance digestive enzymes, and eliminate pathogenic bacteria. In order to reduce inflammation, it is essential to address any food sensitivities and eliminate items that cause inflammation. This kind of PCOS can be supported by natural anti-inflammatories like turmeric, omega-3 fatty acids, and antioxidants like NAC.
It's important to remember that while these types can take some time to heal on their own, they can be treated more rapidly with proper nutrition, lifestyle adjustments, and supplemental or herbal medicine treatment. You may also keep these points in mind as they can help you prevent developing PCOS.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
