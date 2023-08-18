Here Are Some Tips To Increase Oestrogen Levels During Menopause
Oestrogen levels play an important role in women’s health. It is vital to ensure adequate oestrogen levels during menopause.
B vitamins have a role in creating and activating oestrogen in the body
As women grow older, their menstrual cycle naturally comes to a halt, which is known as menopause. This phase typically happens between the ages of 45 to 55. Maintaining healthy oestrogen levels during menopause is important. Oestrogen plays various roles like ensuring strong bones, promoting healthy skin, and controlling cholesterol levels. Additionally, it contributes to emotional well-being and cognitive function. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares some tips on enhancing oestrogen levels during menopause on her Instagram Stories. These valuable suggestions have the potential to make this phase of life comfortable and positive for women.
Below are the tips suggested by Lovneet Batra:
1. Phytoestrogens from Plant-Based Foods: Plant-based foods contain compounds called phytoestrogens that work somewhat like oestrogen. Foods like soy products, flaxseeds, chickpeas, lentils, and sesame seeds are rich in phytoestrogens.
2. B Vitamins for Oestrogen: B vitamins have a role in creating and activating oestrogen in the body. If levels of these vitamins are low, it can lead to reduced oestrogen levels.
3. Avoid Hormone-Disrupting Chemicals: Reduce exposure to chemicals like BPA (found in plastic containers), parabens (used in some cosmetics), and certain pesticides that can disturb hormone balance.
4. DHEA's Role in Hormone Production: The adrenal gland produces a hormone called Dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA), which helps make other hormones including oestrogen and testosterone.
5. Healthy Weight Maintenance: Keeping a healthy weight is important, as excess body fat can affect hormone balance, including oestrogen.
6. Consider Herbal Supplements: Some herbal supplements like black cohosh, chasteberry, and red clover show estrogenic activity and might be beneficial.
7. Stress Management: Managing stress is crucial. Chronic stress can disrupt hormone levels, including oestrogen.
Nutritionist Lovneet Batra keeps on enlightening her Instagram family by giving various tips regarding menstrual health. Weeks ago, she shared a reel suggesting 3 nutrients that help to decrease period cramps.
1. Magnesium: Adequate magnesium levels are important as low levels can lead to muscle tension and uterine cramping. Magnesium helps relax the uterus's smooth muscle and reduces the prostaglandins responsible for period pain. Foods like pumpkin seeds, bananas, amaranth, ragi, and avocados are good sources of magnesium.
2. Vitamin D: Vitamin D plays a role in maintaining calcium levels. Low calcium can cause muscle spasms and contractions. Vitamin D helps regulate prostaglandin levels, aiding in reducing menstrual pain. Sunlight is a major source of Vitamin D. Additionally, mushrooms, egg yolk, and salmon are also rich sources of this vitamin.
3. Vitamin E: This vitamin acts as an antioxidant and prevents the release of arachidonic acid, a fatty acid that leads to prostaglandin production. By doing so, vitamin E helps decrease period pain.
Take a look at her video below:
By following these expert tips, you can take steps to maintain good menstrual health.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.