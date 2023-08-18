Home »  Women's Health »  Here Are Some Tips To Increase Oestrogen Levels During Menopause

Here Are Some Tips To Increase Oestrogen Levels During Menopause

Oestrogen levels play an important role in women’s health. It is vital to ensure adequate oestrogen levels during menopause. 
  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Aug 18, 2023 12:22 IST
4-Min Read
Here Are Some Tips To Increase Oestrogen Levels During Menopause

B vitamins have a role in creating and activating oestrogen in the body

As women grow older, their menstrual cycle naturally comes to a halt, which is known as menopause. This phase typically happens between the ages of 45 to 55. Maintaining healthy oestrogen levels during menopause is important. Oestrogen plays various roles like ensuring strong bones, promoting healthy skin, and controlling cholesterol levels. Additionally, it contributes to emotional well-being and cognitive function. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares some tips on enhancing oestrogen levels during menopause on her Instagram Stories. These valuable suggestions have the potential to make this phase of life comfortable and positive for women. 

Below are the tips suggested by Lovneet Batra:

1. Phytoestrogens from Plant-Based Foods: Plant-based foods contain compounds called phytoestrogens that work somewhat like oestrogen. Foods like soy products, flaxseeds, chickpeas, lentils, and sesame seeds are rich in phytoestrogens.



RELATED STORIES
related

Menopause: Yoga Asanas To Follow During Perimenopause

Keep reading as we share which yoga asanas can help manage perimenopause.

related

Women's Health: 8 Ayurvedic Remedies For Menopause Symptoms

Try adding these beneficial Ayurvedic herbs to your routine to ease menopause symptoms.

2. B Vitamins for Oestrogen: B vitamins have a role in creating and activating oestrogen in the body. If levels of these vitamins are low, it can lead to reduced oestrogen levels.

3. Avoid Hormone-Disrupting Chemicals: Reduce exposure to chemicals like BPA (found in plastic containers), parabens (used in some cosmetics), and certain pesticides that can disturb hormone balance.



4. DHEA's Role in Hormone Production: The adrenal gland produces a hormone called Dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA), which helps make other hormones including oestrogen and testosterone.

5. Healthy Weight Maintenance: Keeping a healthy weight is important, as excess body fat can affect hormone balance, including oestrogen.

6. Consider Herbal Supplements: Some herbal supplements like black cohosh, chasteberry, and red clover show estrogenic activity and might be beneficial.

7. Stress Management: Managing stress is crucial. Chronic stress can disrupt hormone levels, including oestrogen.

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra keeps on enlightening her Instagram family by giving various tips regarding menstrual health. Weeks ago, she shared a reel suggesting 3 nutrients that help to decrease period cramps.

1. Magnesium: Adequate magnesium levels are important as low levels can lead to muscle tension and uterine cramping. Magnesium helps relax the uterus's smooth muscle and reduces the prostaglandins responsible for period pain. Foods like pumpkin seeds, bananas, amaranth, ragi, and avocados are good sources of magnesium.

2. Vitamin D: Vitamin D plays a role in maintaining calcium levels. Low calcium can cause muscle spasms and contractions. Vitamin D helps regulate prostaglandin levels, aiding in reducing menstrual pain. Sunlight is a major source of Vitamin D. Additionally, mushrooms, egg yolk, and salmon are also rich sources of this vitamin.

3. Vitamin E: This vitamin acts as an antioxidant and prevents the release of arachidonic acid, a fatty acid that leads to prostaglandin production. By doing so, vitamin E helps decrease period pain.

Take a look at her video below:

By following these expert tips, you can take steps to maintain good menstrual health.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts
Ways To Deal With Anxiety
Tips To Avoid Monsoon Illness
Beginner's Guide To Meditation
Diseases More Common In Men Than Women
How Yoga Can Lengthen Your Lifespan

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Health Supplements By Reckonsoft

 

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Here Are Some Tips To Increase Oestrogen Levels During Menopause

Menopause: Yoga Asanas To Follow During Perimenopause

Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS): 7 Foods To Avoid & 7 Foods To Eat Daily

7 Drinks To Consume Before Bed For Better Sleep

Women's Health: Foods That Silently Make PCOS Worse

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases