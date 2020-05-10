ASK OUR EXPERTS

Mother's Day 2020: Important Nutrients Breastfeeding Mothers Should Not Miss

Mother's Day 2020: Important Nutrients Breastfeeding Mothers Should Not Miss

Mother's Day: Mother should get their daily dose of essential nutrients. Breastfeeding moms should stay hydrated. Avoid smoking and alcohol and don't skip your meals.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: May 10, 2020 12:02 IST
3-Min Read
Mother's day: Know the list of nutrients important for breastfeeding mothers

  1. Mothers need optimum nutrition for your baby's development
  2. Calcium should be an important part of diet
  3. Add more fibre to your diet for weight management

Breastfeeding is a blessing for the newborn. It provides all the essential nutrients to the baby. These nutrients play an important role in the overall development of the child. World Health organisation, UNICEF, American academy of pediatrics and all the peak professional bodies have strongly recommended exclusive breastfeeding for babies for the first 6 months of life and continued breastfeeding along with age-appropriate food items till age 2 years. Nutritional demands during lactation are high. If not met, it can have a negative effect on the mother as well as the baby. So, mothers need to keep their diet healthy and help their little ones grow optimally.

Mother should get their daily dose of calcium, carbohydrates, fibre, folic acid, iron, proteins, vitamins and folic acid. Include fruits and vegetables, whole grains, beans and pulses, oily fish, eggs, nuts and seeds. Whereas, foods loaded with fats, sugar and too much salt should be avoided.

Here is the list of nutrients you should not miss

1. Fibre: Fibre present in whole grains, rice, beans, fruits, vegetables and lentils can help ease constipation and regulate bowel movements in breastfeeding mothers.

2. Carbohydrates: Eating fruits, veggies and whole grains loaded with carbohydrates can help you acquire that much-needed energy.

3. Folic acid: It is essential for the healthy development of a baby's brain and the formation of red and white blood cells. Folic acid sources are fortified cereals, green leafy vegetables, beans and citrus foods.

4. Calcium: It is essential to build strong bones and teeth. It also plays a vital role in the functioning of one's circulatory, muscular and nervous systems. Thus, breastfeeding should get their daily dose of calcium without fail. Dairy products are the best sources of calcium.

Calcium should be a part of breastfeeding mother's daily diet
Photo Credit: iStock

5. Iron: Eat iron-rich foods. Either your expert will advise you to take a supplement or eat foods that contain iron. Legumes, lentils and green leafy vegetables can be beneficial for breastfeeding mothers.

6. Unsaturated fats: Healthy (unsaturated fats) can be helpful in the development and growth of your baby. Include olive and peanut oil, avocados and salmon in your diet.

7. Protein: Eating protein-rich foods like chicken, fish, eggs and pulses can be beneficial for breastfeeding moms. It can also be helpful for muscles and tissues. You must speak to your doctor to know your daily protein requirement.

Protein helps in weight loss and muscle building
Photo Credit: iStock

8. Vitamins: Vitamin A is vital for the baby's immune system and eyes. You can opt for carrots, sweet potatoes and dark leafy vegetables. Vitamin B 12 is required for the formation of red blood cells. Opt for fish and low-fat milk. Vitamin C is important for the absorption of iron and D is also necessary for healthy bones and teeth. Eat broccoli, tomatoes and citrus foods containing vitamin C. And egg yolks and salmon to get vitamin D.

Takeaway: It can be quite stressful initially but being a mother is a blessing. Breastfeeding moms should stay hydrated. Avoid smoking and alcohol and don't skip your meals.

Happy Mother's day!

(Inputs by- Dr. Tushar Parikh, Consultant, Chief Paediatrician & Neonatologist, Motherhood Hospital, Kharadi, Pune)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

