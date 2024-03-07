International Women's Day 2024: Gynaecologist Shares 5 Health Tips For Women Of All Ages
International Women's Day 2024: From puberty to pregnancy then menopause, these different stages bring mental, physical and hormonal changes.
International Women's Day is celebrated on March 8 every year
International Women's Day is celebrated annually on March 8. It is a global event that recognises and celebrates the achievements, contributions, and progress of women in various fields. Every year, the day focuses on a unique theme. The theme for the year 2024 is 'Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress.'
Better mental and physical health is also another aspect that should be prioritized on Women's Day. A woman goes through multiple changes throughout her life. From puberty to pregnancy then menopause, these different stages bring mental, physical and hormonal changes. As Women's Day is around the corner, here are some health tips from gynaecologist that can help women focus on their reproductive health and overall well-being.
Women's Day 2024: Health tips from gynaecologist
Dr Suman Lal, Director, Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Max Hospital Gurugram shared the following tips that you shouldn't miss.
1. Get regular check-ups: Firstly, prioritize regular gynaecological check-ups to monitor reproductive health. regular check-ups help detect issues early. Ensure you are up-to-date on screenings such as pap smears and mammograms, tailored to your age and risk factors. Also, address any menstrual irregularities promptly, as they could signal underlying concerns.
2. Get all the vital nutrients: Maintain a balanced diet rich in iron, calcium and folic acid to support reproductive health and bone density and prevent anemia. Adequate hydration is essential for optimal health.
3. Exercise regularly: Exercise is crucial for maintaining a healthy weight and reducing the risk of conditions like polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) and gestational diabetes. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise most days of the week. You must follow a diverse fitness routine with cardio, strength training and flexibility exercises for better health.
4. Prioritize mental health: Other than mental and physical health, stress can affect your reproductive function. Try stress management techniques including meditation, yoga and a better sleep cycle.
5. Avoid smoking and limit alcohol intake: Smoking as well as too much alcohol consumption can harm your reproductive health.
Being mindful of sexual health and having open communication with your gynaecologist ensures a comprehensive approach to women's health, promoting overall well-being from adolescence through menopause and beyond.
Happy Women's Day!
