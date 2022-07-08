ASK OUR EXPERTS

Dr Meenakshi Ahuja Shares The Signs For PCOS, Says See Your Gynecologist

Dr Meenakshi Ahuja has mentioned different signs that may be an indication that you have PCOS.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Edited By:  NDTV Health Desk Updated: Jul 8, 2022 05:55 IST
4-Min Read
Recurring stubborn acne may be a sign of PCOS

Many women have been experiencing PCOS these days. Also known as Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, PCOS is a common health problem usually affecting teenage girls and women from the reproductive age group. Women experience irregular periods, acne, and hair fall among other symptoms while suffering from PCOS. Also, some face complications in pregnancy because of PCOS.

Although PCOS cannot be cured or treated, its symptoms can be managed if diagnosed early. A lot of diet and lifestyle changes go a long way in keeping you fine even if you have PCOS. Dr. Meenakshi Ahuja shares some of the most common signs of PCOS that cannot be ignored. She lists them through a post on Instagram.

In the caption, she writes, “PCOS is probably one the most talked-about medical issue amongst urban young adults today.” She states some symptoms that you must start noticing in your body. If you notice these signs, do not take it lightly rather, see a gynaecologist as soon as possible.


According to Dr. Meenakshi, here are the four signs that may be an indication that you are suffering from PCOS:

1. Irregular periods


Dr. Meenakshi states that if you are having irregular periods, take that as a sign and consult your doctor. Any abnormalities in your menstrual cycle - may be delayed, scanty, or prolonged periods isn't a good thing, adds the doctor.

2. Stubborn acne

In general, almost every teenager gets acne since oil glands get stimulated when hormones become active during puberty. But if you experience persistent acne that remains to affect your skin for a long time, it's time to take it seriously. Dr. Meenakshi says sometimes acne may be on your face, scalp, chest, back, shoulders, or private parts.

3. Difficulty in losing weight

We all know that weight gain is the problem many people are facing these days. But it's also a peculiar symptom of PCOS. So, women suffering from PCOS usually experience weight gain issues despite no changes in diet. Also, if you are finding it difficult to lose weight despite diet control and exercise, it's something you need to think about.

4. Facial hair 

Excessive hair fall could be yet another notable symptom of PCOS. Also, if you are having excessive facial hair which requires more than regular waxing, threading, or laser, do consult your gynaecologist.

She further states, “These cosmetic issues will be sorted once the endocrine abnormality is corrected. Untreated PCOS can lead to infertility, diabetes and even endometrial hyperplasia or Endometrial cancer,” in the caption.   

Take a look:

So, if you have been experiencing these symptoms, do get yourself checked once.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

